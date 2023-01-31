Read full article on original website
What’s the Oldest Lion Fossil Ever Found?
Although lions are some of the deadliest predators in Africa these days, they have not existed for very long in the overall scheme of things. Some studies have found that the Panthera genus diverged from the Felidae family less than 11 million years ago. Lions, as we know them, are less than one million years old.
Discover the Top 9 Heaviest Flying Birds Today
Maybe when you think of heavy-flying birds, you picture eagles and other birds of prey. And while many are indeed heavy, the heaviest birds may not be what you expect. From terrestrial birds to waterfowl, big birds need the ability to move away from danger and find food or warmer grounds. Discover the top nine heaviest flying birds today and learn about their size, appearance, and habitat.
See What It’s Like Stay in a Glass Cabin Surrounded by a Wolf-Infested Forest
See What It's Like Stay in a Glass Cabin Surrounded by a Wolf-Infested Forest. This has got to be one of the most enchanting sights to wake up to. Whether you are a fan of wolves or not, there is no denying the sheer beauty of these animals in the snowy landscape. To have them pass so close to where you are staying is a privilege.
Squirrel Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More
Squirrel Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More. There are several species of squirrels in North America including fox squirrels, eastern gray squirrels, western gray squirrels, American red squirrels, and black squirrels. These species are distributed broadly across the continent, and many more species exist around the world. Squirrels’...
Discover the Biggest Donut In the World
Donuts are a beloved treat worldwide, so much so that dozens of bakery chains are dedicated entirely to that single snack. While this delicious baked good may seem simple to make, each donut shop has spent a lot of time perfecting its own recipes. Two bakers went above and beyond and created the biggest donut in the world. Keep reading to learn more!
Is A Galapagos Tortoise the Oldest Turtle Ever?
Turtles are reptiles known for their longevity. Even a simple eastern box turtle can live upwards of 50 to 100 years. However, they’re not among the longest-lived species of turtles to ever live. Galápagos tortoises, a large turtle species, can live for 150 years or more. Does that make a Galápagos tortoise the oldest turtle ever?
Fore! Watch Dozens of Kangaroo Invade a Golf Course
If there were to be one animal that could represent Australia, we think the kangaroo would be the proper choice. The folks down under have seen a thing or two but one woman was left speechless during a casual day of golfing. In an uncommon incident, a bunch of kangaroos...
The Flag of New Zealand: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For centuries flags have been flown all around the world, consisting of various combinations of colors, symbols, and shapes. They can be used to represent countries, states, political parties, and even different cultures. They can also provide a fascinating insight into the past. However, New Zealand is one of a few places that also features another country’s flag within their own – the British flag in this case. Read on to discover everything you need to know about the flag of New Zealand – including it’s history and what it represents. We’ll also learn about the former national flags, and the current Māori flag too.
Discover the National Flower of Bangladesh: the White Water Lily
Discover the National Flower of Bangladesh: the White Water Lily. Bangladesh is a country filled with incredible flora, fauna, and people. It spans an array of geographical areas that support a wide range of beautiful native flowers, but do you know which reached the top spot? Discover the national flower of Bangladesh: the white water lily.
Discover The National Flower of The Netherlands: The Tulip
The Netherlands is best known for windmills, wooden clogs, and vast tulip fields, so it’ll be no surprise to hear it’s Holland’s national flower. Let’s discover the national flower of The Netherlands: the tulip. What Is The National Flower of The Netherlands?. The national flower of...
Discover Why the Oldest Animal Fossil Is Almost 1 Billion Years Old
Discover Why the Oldest Animal Fossil Is Almost 1 Billion Years Old. Modern humans have existed for just about 200,000 years old. That’s a brief moment in time compared to the age of all life on the planet. How long has life been occurring on the planet? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer. Yet, the oldest animal fossil ever discovered has given scientists some insight into how long animals have lived on Earth in some form.
Lion Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Spirit animals have been a topic that is often met with significant controversy. Since the most common interpretation of the spirit animal comes from the Native American, Indigenous, and First Nations communities of North America, it’s widely considered appropriative to adopt this cultural zeitgeist into your daily life. Additionally, it’s considered offensive to use the term “spirit animal” to apply to animals that would not have been present in the Native American folklore and mythologies. Keep reading to learn about the lion’s symbolism in the world and why the lion can’t be your spirit animal.
Discover the Official Georgia State Insect
The beautiful state of Georgia is famous for its historic towns with lush squares and oak-lined alleys, vast farms, high mountains, and abundant Southern charm. To say this southern U.S. state is unique would be a vast understatement. That’s not to mention the lovely beaches and shoreline, peaceful rural towns, raging rivers, magnificent national parks, clear, glittering lakes, and even a trendy city renowned for its nightlife. But do you know what Georgia’s state insect is?
Discover The National Flower of South Africa: The King Protea
Discover The National Flower of South Africa: The King Protea. South Africa is an incredible country with a wide range of climates, people, and animals, so it’s no surprise its national flower is the astonishing king protea. With a name like that, you know it’s going to be good! Let’s discover the national flower of South Africa: the king protea and why it symbolizes the South African nation so well.
Scoville Scale: How Hot is Tapatio?
The world of spice isn’t just painful, it’s also tasty! There are all sorts of amazing hot sauces out there — some blazing hot and some pleasantly mild. All of them have one thing in common: heat. Having a bit of spice and flavor in a dish is quite possibly one of the best things ever, and hot sauces allow us to control spice levels to exactly the level we prefer. Tapatio is one of the most famous and popular hot sauces out there. Let’s take a look at the spice in the bottle to answer the question: How hot is Tapatio on the Scoville scale?
Discover The National Flower of Egypt: The Egyptian Lotus
Egypt is a country with a long and rich history, and plants have been an important part of that history. The Egyptian lotus (Nymphaea lotus) is the national flower of Egypt, symbolizing rebirth, fertility, eternity, and creation. Its roots are planted in the mud at the bottom of lakes or rivers while its flowers float on top of the water.
Discover the World’s Largest Strawberry Ever Grown
Strawberries are easily some of the best fruits in the world. Seriously, just look at Neopolitan ice cream! You don’t get to the top three dessert flavors without a little effort, and strawberries seem to have put in some real work. Funny enough, there are a lot of people that spend their whole lives cultivating strawberries for all sorts of different purposes and goals. One of the most interesting goals is size.
Meet the ‘Unicorn Pig’ that Had a Horn and Weighed 1,100 Pounds
Meet the 'Unicorn Pig' that Had a Horn and Weighed 1,100 Pounds. Fossils are the best tools for learning about extinct creatures. The earliest fossils of animals in the Suidae family date back to the Oligocene epoch, around 23-33 million years ago. The Suidae family includes warthogs, farm pigs, and the babirusa. There are about 16-18 extinct species within the Suidae family. Let’s look at the now-extinct “Unicorn Pig” that weighed 1,000 pounds and had a horn on its head.
Incredible 6,049lb Bony Sunfish Discovered Near the Azores
© Photo by Erik van der Goot, used with permission, provided to FishBase by Marianne Nyegaard / CC BY-SA 4.0 – License / Original. A fish weighing more than a large pickup truck was recently discovered off the coast of Faial Island in the Azores archipelago of Portugal. The bump-head sunfish (Mola alexandrini) measured nearly 12 feet tall and almost 11 feet long. It weighed an astonishing 6,049 pounds, making it the largest bony fish ever discovered.
Pothos vs. Monstera
More than ever before, houseplant enthusiasts are choosing to take on the challenge of growing large monstera and pothos plants as indoor houseplants. Their leaves are appealing because of their beauty and originality compared to other similar houseplants on the market today. Although there is a sort of rivalry between these plants, they are actually completely distinct species that coexist very well in the same areas due to their similar care requirements.
