– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Sami Zayn turned on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is now outside of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, waiting on The Bloodline. A SUV pulls up and out comes The Bloodline – Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Braxton asks Reigns about the status of Jey Uso but Reigns and the others just keep walking. Heyman stops at Braxton and says that was such a cold-blooded question from such a warm-hearted lady, but at this time they cannot confirm or deny the status of Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman thanks Braxton for wearing their colors tonight, red and black. He then follows the others into the arena.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO