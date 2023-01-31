Read full article on original website
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
The Elite Title Defense Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
Dax Harwood Says FTR Spoke With Tony Khan As Soon As They Got Their Official Release From WWE
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, have been on a dominant run since they joined AEW back in 2020. The duo won the AEW tag team titles, then began their own belt collector gimmick by capturing the AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag titles all at the same time.
IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #403 – Thoughts on Rampage – February 3rd, 2023
Greetings from Madison, Wisconsin, I hope you all are well. 1. It’s Friday night, you know what that means: the jam-packed 60 minutes of action that is Rampage in 2023, as opposed to MTV Sunday Night Heat that it’s been in the past. We’ve got the Elite against the Firm in the battle of “gee, which The faction will win? The champions or the ones mostly on Dark?” It should be fun though.
WWE SmackDown On FOX Slightly Down In Overnight Viewership and Key Demographics
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.263 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.433 million. They scored a rating of 0.55 in the always-important key demographics, which was also down from last week but still tied for first on the evening.
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below. -Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He...
WWE SmackDown Results 2/3/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Sami Zayn turned on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is now outside of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, waiting on The Bloodline. A SUV pulls up and out comes The Bloodline – Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Braxton asks Reigns about the status of Jey Uso but Reigns and the others just keep walking. Heyman stops at Braxton and says that was such a cold-blooded question from such a warm-hearted lady, but at this time they cannot confirm or deny the status of Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman thanks Braxton for wearing their colors tonight, red and black. He then follows the others into the arena.
WWE Supershow House Show Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023
Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:. * Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland. *...
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.
Kurt Angle Says The Ending To The Women’s Royal Rumble Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen
Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.
Eric Bischoff Praises AEW For Its Production Values
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff discussed how he prefers AEW’s production values over WWE. He also praised the promotion for hiring former WWE employee Mike Mansury. “I’ve said from day one that I prefer...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title. Grayson Waller...
Jake Hager Says He Feels Very Valued In AEW, Why He Doesn’t Have To Appear On TV Every Week
Jake Hager has a very nice hat and is having a very nice time in AEW. The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Dutch Mantell’s Story Time program, where Hager praised Tony Khan and the rest of AEW management for treating the roster right and making him feel valued. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Charlotte Flair Admits She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During 2022 Hiatus
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash before returning on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat Rousey for the title. While appearing on Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Flair was...
New Name Qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
Another WWE SmackDown Superstar has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a Fatal 4 Way qualifier for the Women’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to earn her spot in the Chamber.
WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
Charlotte Flair with WWE NXT Superstars In Vengeance Day Cold Open, Kickoff Pre-show Video for Tonight
Below is the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff pre-show video for tonight, featuring Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, McKenzie Mitchell and others:. Below is the opening video for tonight’s Vengeance Day Premium Liv Event, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The cold open features Flair previewing the show along with the competitors in tonight’s matches:
