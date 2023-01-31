Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.

10 HOURS AGO