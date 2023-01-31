Read full article on original website
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
Reality Of Wrestling Will Be Working With WWE NXT Moving Forward, Booker T Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be working with NXT moving forward. The Texas-based promotion, which has a strong alumni including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, wrote the following on Twitter:. Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Aron Stevens Discusses Tyrus As NWA World Champion, How He’s Disliked Due To His Political Views
Aron Stevens is a big Tyrus fan. Stevens, a former NWA National Champion, spoke about the current reigning NWA World Champion during his recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he discussed why Tyrus is disliked due to his political views. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.
Michelle McCool On Working The Royal Rumble In Uggs and Sweatpants: “I Wish I Had Done That My Entire Career”
Michelle McCool made quite an impact at last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event and even made headlines due to wrestling in street clothes. McCool explained the reason she had to work in sweatpants and Uggs during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. The former multi-time women’s champion jokes that she was quite comfy working in street clothes and wishes she wrestled like that her entire career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Name Qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
Another WWE SmackDown Superstar has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a Fatal 4 Way qualifier for the Women’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to earn her spot in the Chamber.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals...
Big WWE NXT Title Feud Revealed for WrestleMania 39 Weekend After Bron Breakker Retains at Vengeance Day
The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match, and it looks like he already has his next challenger. Per the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, the only way to win the...
Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT Talents In This Year’s Royal Rumble, How It’s Usually A Main Roster Call
Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below. -Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He...
Nick Khan Talks WWE Sale Timeframe, If Vince McMahon Will Really Agree to a Sale That Does Not Involve Him In WWE’s Future, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he expects a sale of the company to happen quick. It was previously reported that WWE officials wanted to sell the company by mid-summer. Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk on The Street this morning and was asked by Carl Quintanilla about a the potential sale.
Kurt Angle Says The Ending To The Women’s Royal Rumble Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen
Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.
WWE Supershow House Show Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023
Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:. * Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland. *...
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shutdown Of WCW Live Events
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast. During it, Bischoff recalled taking over WCW in the 90’s where he had the final say on signing talent and the day-to-day operations. WCW had been losing money for years so he decided to shut down the live event business. By 1995, he turned the company around and made it profitable.
Brock Anderson Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Talks His AEW Tryout Match
Brock Anderson has continued to rise as one of the hottest young prospects in the wrestling circuit. The AEW talent, and son of Arn Anderson, recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his love of the business, one that began at a very young age. Anderson also gives details about his AEW tryout match, which he reveals had 50 people in attendance. Highlights from the interview are below.
