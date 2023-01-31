ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan

Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion

It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Michelle McCool On Working The Royal Rumble In Uggs and Sweatpants: “I Wish I Had Done That My Entire Career”

Michelle McCool made quite an impact at last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event and even made headlines due to wrestling in street clothes. McCool explained the reason she had to work in sweatpants and Uggs during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. The former multi-time women’s champion jokes that she was quite comfy working in street clothes and wishes she wrestled like that her entire career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Name Qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card

Another WWE SmackDown Superstar has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a Fatal 4 Way qualifier for the Women’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to earn her spot in the Chamber.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments

Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT Talents In This Year’s Royal Rumble, How It’s Usually A Main Roster Call

Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX

WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below. -Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Says The Ending To The Women’s Royal Rumble Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen

Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Supershow House Show Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023

Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:. * Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland. *...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time

Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shutdown Of WCW Live Events

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast. During it, Bischoff recalled taking over WCW in the 90’s where he had the final say on signing talent and the day-to-day operations. WCW had been losing money for years so he decided to shut down the live event business. By 1995, he turned the company around and made it profitable.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Brock Anderson Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Talks His AEW Tryout Match

Brock Anderson has continued to rise as one of the hottest young prospects in the wrestling circuit. The AEW talent, and son of Arn Anderson, recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his love of the business, one that began at a very young age. Anderson also gives details about his AEW tryout match, which he reveals had 50 people in attendance. Highlights from the interview are below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy