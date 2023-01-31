An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

1 DAY AGO