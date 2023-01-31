ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE

Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68

Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing

On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Mark Henry Says He and Vince McMahon Went Back and Forth For Roughly Two Years About His Hair

Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks. The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe

Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
wrestlinginc.com

Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star

Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
ewrestlingnews.com

Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood

While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
tjrwrestling.net

Details Why Cody Rhodes Won WWE Royal Rumble

An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 2/3/2023

– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Sami Zayn turned on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is now outside of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, waiting on The Bloodline. A SUV pulls up and out comes The Bloodline – Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Braxton asks Reigns about the status of Jey Uso but Reigns and the others just keep walking. Heyman stops at Braxton and says that was such a cold-blooded question from such a warm-hearted lady, but at this time they cannot confirm or deny the status of Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman thanks Braxton for wearing their colors tonight, red and black. He then follows the others into the arena.
