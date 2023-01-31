Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Kelly Clarkson To Make History With NFL Honors Hosting Gig
Kelly Clarkson is clearly comfortable singing in front of a camera and hosting her award-winning daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but next month, she'll be stepping into another television role and making history in the process. The singer/TV personality has been selected to host the 2023 NFL Honors on NBC.
Daily Update: Charlotte Flair, Booker T, WWE 2K23
Charlotte interview notes, Booker T comments on CM Punk, and more.
Former pro wrestler, brother of WWE legend, dies
Former WWE wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mark Henry Says He and Vince McMahon Went Back and Forth For Roughly Two Years About His Hair
Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks. The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe
Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star
Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
Former WWE star known as The Genius dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, the real-life brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage who starred in WWE as The Genius, has died, the company said Thursday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
tjrwrestling.net
Details Why Cody Rhodes Won WWE Royal Rumble
An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 2/3/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Sami Zayn turned on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is now outside of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, waiting on The Bloodline. A SUV pulls up and out comes The Bloodline – Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Braxton asks Reigns about the status of Jey Uso but Reigns and the others just keep walking. Heyman stops at Braxton and says that was such a cold-blooded question from such a warm-hearted lady, but at this time they cannot confirm or deny the status of Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman thanks Braxton for wearing their colors tonight, red and black. He then follows the others into the arena.
Comments / 0