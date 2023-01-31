Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
bleedingcool.com
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Match Reportedly Among Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE is in the midst of the Road to WrestleMania, and that brings a lot of speculation as to what matches fans can expect to see. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently five locked in, one of which features John Cena. The 16-time world champion hasn't competed at WrestleMania since his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt, and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time he performed in front of a live crowd at the event. Cena is reportedly locked in for a match against Austin Theory, although there is no word on whether that will be for the United States Championship, which Theory will defend inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming premium live event.
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mark Henry Says He and Vince McMahon Went Back and Forth For Roughly Two Years About His Hair
Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks. The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe
Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT Talents In This Year’s Royal Rumble, How It’s Usually A Main Roster Call
Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,849 tickets and there are 1,051 left. It’s set up for 7,900. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Blasts Bray Wyatt, Shares Thoughts on WWE’s Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
The legendary Jim Cornette was not a fan of the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, and he’s no fan of Bray Wyatt. On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette provided the following comments on Wyatt’s Pitch Black win over LA Knight at The Alamodome:
Popculture
Bellator Champ Was in Attendance for WWE Royal Rumble
A Bellator champion made an appearance at the Royal Rumble over the weekend. Raufeon Stots recently went to Instagram to post a series of photos and videos of him at one of WWE's biggest events of the year. And in the caption, Stots thanked Cricket Wireless for the tickets and the box seats.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on ROH TV Returning, Upcoming ROH Tapings
ROH is reportedly set to tape their new TV show during the last weekend of February. A new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling notes that wrestlers were told the tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. It’s believed the tapings will be held at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
MLW is in Philadelphia on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman...
