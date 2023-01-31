WWE is in the midst of the Road to WrestleMania, and that brings a lot of speculation as to what matches fans can expect to see. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently five locked in, one of which features John Cena. The 16-time world champion hasn't competed at WrestleMania since his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt, and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time he performed in front of a live crowd at the event. Cena is reportedly locked in for a match against Austin Theory, although there is no word on whether that will be for the United States Championship, which Theory will defend inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming premium live event.

1 DAY AGO