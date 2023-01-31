‘A Classic Expression of Hostile Sexism’: Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn Called Out for ‘Nasty Little Joke’

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Considers Alternatives to Statewide Gas Tax, Signs Letter of Support for Senior Living Community in McKinleyville and More!
Should California get rid of its gas tax in favor of something more equitable?. As electric vehicles become more and more prevalent, the state is looking for a new way to fund roadway maintenance and repairs that aren’t based on gas taxes. The “California Road Charge Program” would serve as an alternative funding mechanism based on miles driven rather than the amount of fuel used by an individual driver.
North Coast Journal
Mad River Hospital CEO: Deadline for Upgrades Fails to Recognize Rural Realities
The issue of seismic safety at hospitals is of utmost importance to the future of patients who live in remote areas in California. As the CEO of a rural hospital, I know California's rural hospitals would love to build new hospitals if they could. The problem is that the seismic...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING CUB TRACKS! Arcata’s New Nature-Based Education Program for Little Kiddos
Preschoolers and kindergarteners are unique creatures, generally bursting with curiosity, creativity and energy. Lots and lots of energy! With children that age so eager to explore, learn and move their bodies, it might be a good time for parents to sign them up for a nature-based program, where kids can learn while getting the fresh air and exercise they need.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Roy Lewis Curless, 1930-2023
Roy Curless was born on February 11, 1930 in Scotia. He left this earth on February 2, 2023, just nine days shy of his 93rd birthday. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. Roy was the middle child born to Guy and Viola Curless. Roy spent his childhood growing up in Bull Creek close to the Lewis family homestead, now known as Cueno Creek.
lostcoastoutpost.com
February 3, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Fortuna police conduct a sting operation, a pair of suspected mail thieves are arrested, plus weekend happenings, weather and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire kept 'very busy' in 2022, but not in the way you might expect
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire employees kicked off the new year by responding to more than 500 calls for service in January alone, based on new data from the department. This busy month follows what the the organization says was a "very busy year." But oddly enough, fires...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Leo Steiner, 1934-2023
Paul Leo Steiner passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 88. Paul was born on April 1, 1934 in Los Angeles, California. Paul was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served until 1955. He saw active duty during the Korean War. When he returned to the States he relocated to Humboldt County where he lived until his death.
krcrtv.com
2 deaths, 1 hospitalization, 55 new COVID cases in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — Two COVID-related deaths and one new hospitalization were reported today by Humboldt County Public Health officials. Those who died were a resident in their 50s and a resident aged 80 or older. As for the hospitalization, the resident was also aged 80 or older. Fifty-five cases...
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offers $150K in Grant Funding for Spring 2023 Community Investment Program
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.
thelumberjack.org
Beloved student Camile Nauta dies at 21
Camile Nauta, a beloved CPH student and community member, was hit by a truck and killed while out walking their dog Wilson with friend Rune Kubbany on Jan. 17. Wilson was also killed in the accident, and Kubbany was hospitalized. Nauta was 21 years old. They are already sorely missed...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: John Gary Agajanian, 1964-2023
John Gary Agajanian passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2023, in Eureka at the age of 58 to be with his Creator. Born to Lynn and Gary Agajanian on July 21, 1964, in Arcadia, California, John spent the first seven years of his life in Southern California. During this time, he attended St. John’s Elementary School in Baldwin Park, California. In 1971, John and his parents, along with his maternal grandparents and other family members, moved to Humboldt County. Later, his paternal grandparents, as well as two of his paternal aunts, uncle and cousins relocated from southern California to Humboldt County as well.
krcrtv.com
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Linda Rae Woodruff Spallino, 1939-2023
On January 28, 2023, Linda Rae Woodruff Spallino entered the gates of heaven to join her husband and our Lord. While in high school, Linda and her family moved to Moonstone beach into a house her dad built. Linda attended Arcata High School, then Humboldt State where she eventually met and married her husband, Jim.
krcrtv.com
Historic Eureka building set for demolition due to earthquake damage
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd Building will be demolished later this month due to damage sustained during the December 2022 earthquake, according to city officials on Friday. Officials said the damage from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake combined with preexisting historic damage led to the building being deemed a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested For Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in Fortuna
This operation was conducted as part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap Grant Project. The project is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On Monday January 30, 2023, the Fortuna Police Department with assistance...
krcrtv.com
Eureka area struggles to provide emergency shelter amid freeze warning, weather advisories
EUREKA, Calif. — After experiencing subfreezing temperatures in the Eureka area over the past few days, some residents are calling on their local municipalities to provide a safe space for the local homeless population and prevent any more weather-caused deaths. "There's kind of a balance between the harshness of...
krcrtv.com
Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle
Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
