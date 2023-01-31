Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
sandhillssentinel.com
S.P. Fire Department to host open house celebrating 125th anniversary Feb. 11
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Southern Pines Fire Department invites the community to attend an open house at their main station at 500 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Open house attendees will include elected officials, county and town employees, community business leaders, current and retired...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Carlton Fredrick Bacon Sr. of Southern Pines
Mr. Carlton Fredrick Bacon Sr., 79, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Memorial Service: Saturday, Feb 4, 2023, 2:30 PM, Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 US Highway 15-501, Aberdeen, North Carolina; mask and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
cbs17
Fayetteville Salvation Army activates ‘White Flag Status’ for below-freezing temperatures
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the Salvation Army activated a “White Flag Status” for Friday night. The department said the Salvation Army activated the status due to below-freezing temperatures in the area overnight. If anyone needs shelter, proceed to the Salvation Army located...
Barbecue sale to benefit Rockingham employee battling cancer
ROCKINGHAM — Just days after Valentine’s Day, city employees are showing love for one of their own. A barbecue plate fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to support Shannon Pankey. Pankey worked for the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority for two years before being...
Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week
LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
sandhillssentinel.com
NPS releases study to help save Pinehurst NHL district’s historic character
The National Park Service (NPS) released on Wednesday a comprehensive study to help guide future preservation of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District (NHL district), recognized for its extraordinary role in the development of the sport of golf and resort communities and its association with golfer and golf course designer Donald Ross.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup of Vass
Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup, age 57, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Angela was born September 1, 1965 to the late Dorothy Marie Howard and Randall Dockery Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hinesley.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Leon Gerald Williams of West End
Leon Gerald Williams, age 79, of West End, NC passed on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2pm Friday, February 3rd 2023 with a service to follow at 2pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Southern Pines with Rev. Gregg Newton officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
Baby born at Holly Springs hospital enters world on 02-03 at 2:03 a.m.
A Sanford couple welcomed a new son into the world early Friday - that's 02-03-23 at 2:03 a.m. at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital.
sandhillssentinel.com
‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway
Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
chathamjournal.com
Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501
Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage awarded grant for downtown project
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the Town of Carthage has received a $350,000 Rural Transformation Grant to support the completion of the town’s Downtown Corridor Plan. The funds will be used to develop a final conceptual design plan for improvements related to aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks, and the construction of new sidewalks in and around Courthouse Square.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington
HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
Comments / 0