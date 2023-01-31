ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Carlton Fredrick Bacon Sr. of Southern Pines

Mr. Carlton Fredrick Bacon Sr., 79, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Memorial Service: Saturday, Feb 4, 2023, 2:30 PM, Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 US Highway 15-501, Aberdeen, North Carolina; mask and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

NPS releases study to help save Pinehurst NHL district’s historic character

The National Park Service (NPS) released on Wednesday a comprehensive study to help guide future preservation of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District (NHL district), recognized for its extraordinary role in the development of the sport of golf and resort communities and its association with golfer and golf course designer Donald Ross.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup of Vass

Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup, age 57, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Angela was born September 1, 1965 to the late Dorothy Marie Howard and Randall Dockery Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hinesley.
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Leon Gerald Williams of West End

Leon Gerald Williams, age 79, of West End, NC passed on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2pm Friday, February 3rd 2023 with a service to follow at 2pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Southern Pines with Rev. Gregg Newton officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
WEST END, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501

Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage awarded grant for downtown project

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the Town of Carthage has received a $350,000 Rural Transformation Grant to support the completion of the town’s Downtown Corridor Plan. The funds will be used to develop a final conceptual design plan for improvements related to aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks, and the construction of new sidewalks in and around Courthouse Square.
CARTHAGE, NC
Queen City News

‘The ball is in their court’: Rockingham Speedway execs have early discussions with NASCAR

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington

HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy