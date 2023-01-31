Read full article on original website
Food Network
How to Marinate Chicken
Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. While everyone’s entitled to their own chicken preferences (bone-in vs. boneless; shredded vs. sliced), it’s fair to assume that no one likes it dry. Luckily, that’s what marinades are for. The versatile, easy-to-make mixture results in tender, flavorful results every time, no matter the type of chicken you're using or even how you're cooking it. But what's the best way to marinate, and for how long? Read on for our expert advice.
Allrecipes.com
Microwave Rice
Rinse rice using a fine-mesh strainer, gently stirring by hand, until water runs somewhat clear. Thoroughly drain rice and place in a 8-cup microwave safe bowl or container; add water, butter or oil, and salt. Microwave uncovered on HIGH until water is mostly absorbed and some pools of water settle...
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
This Heart-Healthy 4-Ingredient ‘Before-Bed’ Bagel Recipe Is 2023’s Version of Overnight Oats (But It Tastes Way Better)
It’s no secret that GRWM (and GRWM with me for bed) videos have taken social media by storm. Typically, they involve routines like double-cleansing one’s skin, applying a non-irritating retinol, and maybe even listening to a soothing podcast before bedtime. But as of late, folks are adding one additional *surprising* step before they hit the hay: A “before-bed” bagel.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Chicken
Peanut Butter Chicken is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, packing in all the flavors you know and love with none of the fuss. The recipe takes only 15 minutes and is made with tender chunks of chicken smothered in a tasty peanut butter sauce. About Peanut Butter Chicken.
Why You Should Never Use Cooking Spray On Stainless Steel Pans
Stainless steel cookware is popular because it is durable, can withstand high cooking temperatures, and does not rust or break easily. Stainless steel pans are oftentimes preferred by chefs and restaurants because they work for a variety of cooking tasks and ensure effective heat distribution and retention. When used properly, stainless steel can prevent food from sticking and can be used from the stove straight to the oven, unlike many nonstick pans. Better yet, quality stainless steel is hard to dent, scratch, or chip, even throughout a lifetime of use.
Epicurious
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Meera Sodha’s recipe for vegan leek, shallot and potato tart
Leeks and potatoes are ancient bedfellows. Soil bedfellows, that is. They share both earth and plate, and it’s been that way for centuries. The Scots, French, Welsh and, to my knowledge, the Romanians, too, like to soup them. With no offence meant, I don’t. I prefer to feel the silky texture of the leeks awash with cream and dijon mustard on my tongue, and I enjoy the sound of the potatoes crunching under molars. I’m also fond of some crumbly pastry on the side and, well, there you have the story of today’s tart.
iheart.com
You need Rita's no knead nut bread!
In large bowl, whisk together flour, nuts, cranberries, salt and yeast. Make well in center. Mix water and honey, pour into well and stir until shaggy dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place 12-24 hours. Mine proofed for 14 hours. Dough doubles with bubbles pushing through.
The Daily South
Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?
You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
Simple dinner ideas: Garlic honey pork tenderloin
Pork tenderloins are a lean meat that can be cooked so many different ways. They are really great for crockpots or roasting in the oven. When cooked just right, your tenderloins will come out juicy every time but having a good meat thermometer is a must. This recipe for garlic honey tenderloins is really easy to make and so full of flavor. It is a delicious, sweet dish that goes great with some fresh mashed or roasted potatoes or vegetables.
Sweet Potatoes Air Fried
If you're just learning how to cook with an Air Fryer these Sweet Potato Fries are a fabulous place to start your new cooking journey!. Even if you don't happen to have an air fryer, we will have cooking instructions on some of the conventional methods below for you also so don't go away.
msn.com
Tiny Chia Seeds Pack A Big Punch
Sometimes the best things come in small packages. Take chia seeds, for example. Smaller than a grain of rice, these tiny superfoods are full of powerful health benefits. Once the main component of the Aztec diet, the nutrient-dense chia seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals and full of healthy fat and fiber. They are an easy way to increase the nutritional value of almost all of your favorite dishes without adding unwanted flavor.
Food Network
Precisely How to Freeze Lasagna
Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. Lasagna will forever top our list of our favorite foods, but let’s face it: making one from scratch requires some serious time and effort. That's why we always freeze a second one for later, rewarding us with bubbly, cheesy goodness without any extra prep. Want to get in on the make-ahead action? Here’s everything you need to know, from the best containers for freezing to how to reheat with ease.
Real Simple
Big Breakfast Salad
This isn’t your standard weeknight salad – it’s hearty, fresh, and ultra-flavorful. A sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning makes everything better, so toss roasted potatoes in plenty of it to add heft to this meal. Then, why not double down on the everything bagel flavor with crispy bagel chips that soak up jammy 6-minute egg yolks and a creamy avocado-basil dressing? Finish things off with sweet cherry tomatoes and mini cucumbers (it is a salad, after all). And if there are no vegetarians in sight, go ahead and take up a notch by frying up some bacon to crumble on top.
