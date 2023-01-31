Leeks and potatoes are ancient bedfellows. Soil bedfellows, that is. They share both earth and plate, and it’s been that way for centuries. The Scots, French, Welsh and, to my knowledge, the Romanians, too, like to soup them. With no offence meant, I don’t. I prefer to feel the silky texture of the leeks awash with cream and dijon mustard on my tongue, and I enjoy the sound of the potatoes crunching under molars. I’m also fond of some crumbly pastry on the side and, well, there you have the story of today’s tart.

1 DAY AGO