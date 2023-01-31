MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was fighting for a linebacker spot in training camp less than one year ago. Now, Hamilton has one full season on an NFL staff under his belt, with the opportunity to coach the American team’s defensive backs at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He said that Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell submitted his name to coach at the event, trying to get the player-turned-coach another chance to prove himself. There are 30 coaches from 16 different teams handling this year’s event, the first time the Senior Bowl has drifted from the two-team staff format.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO