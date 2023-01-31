Read full article on original website
1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today
It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do. During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
Jayden Reed having impressive showing at Senior Bowl
It is no secret to Michigan State fans that Jayden Reed is a star when he touches the football field. The wide receiver has made a big name for himself in East Lansing the past three seasons. Now, Reed is making his impact on a national level at the Senior Bowl.
Look: Josh Heupel and Vols coaching staff join former players at Senior Bowl in Alabama
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and a large portion of his coaching staff were in Mobile, AL this week to meet up with a few former UT players that are participating in the Senior Bowl. Heupel tweeted a photo on Tuesday afternoon of himself with quarterback Hendon Hooker, right...
Chicago Bears: 9 players to watch at the Reese’s Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a major opportunity for the top seniors of the draft class to showcase their talents against each other. This is especially true for prospects with questions that surround their evaluation. Whether it be the level of competition they faced, what they were asked to do in college not translating, etc., no prospect is perfect.
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1
The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White using ‘Tomlinisms’ at the Senior Bowl
The entire NFL, and their scouting departments, are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl, but there are always those teams and coaches who make the presence felt every step of the way. One of those coaches would be Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin isn’t just present...
Senior Bowl: Texas RB Roschon Johnson Injured NFLPA Bowl RB Gets Call-Up
Roschon Johnson breaks hand - SaRodorick Thompson gets the nod.
Senior Bowl Targets to Watch That Should Be on the Saints Radar
Potential draft targets for the Saints to keep an eye on during the week in Mobile at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Lions pushed for assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton to get Senior Bowl opportunity
MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was fighting for a linebacker spot in training camp less than one year ago. Now, Hamilton has one full season on an NFL staff under his belt, with the opportunity to coach the American team’s defensive backs at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He said that Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell submitted his name to coach at the event, trying to get the player-turned-coach another chance to prove himself. There are 30 coaches from 16 different teams handling this year’s event, the first time the Senior Bowl has drifted from the two-team staff format.
