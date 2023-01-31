ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today

It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do.  During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 9 players to watch at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a major opportunity for the top seniors of the draft class to showcase their talents against each other. This is especially true for prospects with questions that surround their evaluation. Whether it be the level of competition they faced, what they were asked to do in college not translating, etc., no prospect is perfect.
Yardbarker

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1

The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions pushed for assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton to get Senior Bowl opportunity

MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was fighting for a linebacker spot in training camp less than one year ago. Now, Hamilton has one full season on an NFL staff under his belt, with the opportunity to coach the American team’s defensive backs at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He said that Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell submitted his name to coach at the event, trying to get the player-turned-coach another chance to prove himself. There are 30 coaches from 16 different teams handling this year’s event, the first time the Senior Bowl has drifted from the two-team staff format.
