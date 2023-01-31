ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal

COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Police looking for missing Columbia teenager

Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
COLUMBIA, MO
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Back above freezing today, even warmer by this weekend

We finally made it through the climatological coldest month and temperatures are already looking up. Looking back, the month of January had 25 days that had above average temperatures in Columbia. After multiple days below freezing, mid-Missouri is finally warming up. Our last day above freezing was Saturday before a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

