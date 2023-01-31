Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
KOMU
West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
BOONE COUNTY - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving...
Horses and history in Missouri’s ‘must-visit’ small town
Boonville has also appeared on another list called "The must-visit small town in every state" by Thrillist. For the state of Missouri, the town that got featured is Boonville.
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
KOMU
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
See the Missouri Small Town Named a ‘Must Visit’ for Some Reason
Please don't take this wrong if you happen to be from and/or love the Missouri small town that was just named a "must visit" by a national site. I'm just a little surprised by the choice of this one over others. Thrillist is a pretty major national site so I...
KOMU
Forecast: Another mild start to a winter month, back above freezing today
A new month is here and one that typically holds most of our snowfall. We will have to wait some time for more wintry weather. Just how warm was the month of January for the region?. Temps ran 6.9 degrees above normal. This was the 7th warmest January on record...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Three people displaced by morning mobile home fire near Hallsville
UPDATE: Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District says one person was home when the fire started. They woke up smelling smoke and crawled out of the home. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
939theeagle.com
Police looking for missing Columbia teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
KOMU
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
KOMU
Forecast: Back above freezing today, even warmer by this weekend
We finally made it through the climatological coldest month and temperatures are already looking up. Looking back, the month of January had 25 days that had above average temperatures in Columbia. After multiple days below freezing, mid-Missouri is finally warming up. Our last day above freezing was Saturday before a...
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
KOMU
Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
KOMU
VIDEO: Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
Virginia "Ginger" Davis was murdered nearly 30 years ago in 1994. On Tuesday, CPD announced it has reopened the investigation.
Comments / 0