Hundreds of thousands of Texans still don’t have heat, and some Austin-area outages could last until Friday
"Hundreds of thousands of Texans still don’t have heat, and some Austin-area outages could last until Friday" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
"Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen
The city of McAllen announced some water restrictions were lifted for residents and businesses. Stage 2 water restrictions, which limited sprinkler system irrigation to two days a week during specific hours, are no longer in effect, the city announced Thursday. The restrictions were triggered when the water supply from Amistad...
Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter
The Good Neighbor Settlement House is working overtime to help bring people in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather. Members of the organization's Street Outreach Program are driving around Brownsville, hoping to convince anyone they see living on the streets to go to their facility.
‘We are overpopulated,’ feds bring horses to Mercedes as herd multiplies out West
Out West, the population of wild horses is outcompeting native wildlife and straining local habitats. For that reason, the Bureau of Land Management returned to Mercedes this year for its annual wild horse and burro adoption effort. Program manager Pat Williams says the Bureau aims for a target population of...
Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police
----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades
About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools
Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
RGV celebrates National Signing Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Multiple valley student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to compete at the college level. Click on the video above for the details.
Body found in Brownsville identified as missing man, police say
A body found in a resaca was identified as a 68-year-old man who was reported missing last month, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Juan Antonio Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts.
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash
A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash. Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department. The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were...
Major improvements coming to Cameron County park
People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon. A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park. All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state. County officials say...
City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service
The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said. Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville...
Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr
A Houston-area resident claimed a top prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million in Pharr. The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes Store on 100 West Nolana Loop. The winner, a resident of La Porte, elected to remain anonymous. The scratch-off was the One Million Dollar Crossword and offers more...
Shooting hospitalizes 15-year-old teen, Harlingen police investigating
A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen victim who had been shot, according to a news release. The teen was transported to a local hospital...
Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police
A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
Santa Rosa ISD enhancing security measures after former student killed in shooting
The small town of Santa Rosa remains on edge after a teen was shot last week, and a suspect has yet to be named. The victim, a former 16-year-old student at the Santa Rosa Independent School District, died in the shooting. According to school district leaders, the killing has sent...
Harlingen police arrest two suspects in connection with shooting of teen
The Harlingen Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old male, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to 4205 Wilson Road Tuesday at 2 a.m. where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release. The suspect...
