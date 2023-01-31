Read full article on original website
City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service
The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals
LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Missing Harlingen Woman Found Unharmed
A Harlingen woman who’d been reported missing this week has been found, and she is safe and under the care of Valley Baptist Medical Center. 60-year-old Sindy Sanders, who has dementia, was last seen outside the hospital’s emergency room late Tuesday afternoon. Harlingen police have not said where...
Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen
The city of McAllen announced some water restrictions were lifted for residents and businesses. Stage 2 water restrictions, which limited sprinkler system irrigation to two days a week during specific hours, are no longer in effect, the city announced Thursday. The restrictions were triggered when the water supply from Amistad...
Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents
Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools
Officials with the La Joya Independent School District met with parents and students after announcing the closure of two elementary schools. The school district announced Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will shut down at the end of the school year due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission
Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter
The Good Neighbor Settlement House is working overtime to help bring people in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather. Members of the organization's Street Outreach Program are driving around Brownsville, hoping to convince anyone they see living on the streets to go to their facility.
San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
Alleged burglar steals $700 of vape pens from Harlingen store, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a vape store just outside of Harlingen’s city limits, according to Cameron County authorities. Abelardo Pena Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in the Dec. 18 burglary of La Mexico Store, the Cameron County […]
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash
A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash. Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department. The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were...
Teen Driver From Edinburg Charged In Human Smuggling Run
A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.
Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police
----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
New Border Patrol K-9 ‘Chappie’ has special role: Being a good boy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new pup has joined the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector with a special duty–helping boost morale and mental health. Who’s a good boy? His name is Chappie. The newly activated K-9 is a 2-year-old poodle and the newest member of the Border Patrol’s Support K-9 Program. Chappie is one […]
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Pharr, investigation underway
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a single-vehicle accident in Pharr, officials said. According to a the City of Pharr, the crash occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue. The man, who was in his 60s, was driving a wrecker. A preliminary investigation […]
Video: Manny Vela announces his retirement from Valley Baptist Health System
HARLINGEN, Texas – Manny Vela has announced his decision for formally retire as Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Health System & Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, effective April 30, 2023. Vela broke the news in a memo to staff on Jan. 2, 2023. Vela has been associated with Valley...
