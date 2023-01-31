Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
NHL
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
NHL
Flyers All-Star Game Firsts
The distinction of being the Flyers' oldest NHL All-Star first-timer has an asterisk attached to it: At the 1995-96 All-Star Game, 37-year-old center Craig MacTavish was added to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a "Commissioner's Selection" for Mac-T's lone appearance in the event. Here are some other notable "firsts"...
NHL
'It never gets old': Luongo gets warm reception at NHL All-Star Skills
Former Florida Panthers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo talks about returning to the net for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills. Between the pipes for the first time since retired from the NHL, the former Florida Panthers goaltender received a warm reception during NHL All-Star Skills at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
Pettersson wins Hardest Shot at 103.2 mph at All-Star Skills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin looked across the interview room inside FLA Live Arena at Elias Pettersson and began to frown. Pettersson, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks, had defeated Ovechkin and three other players in the GEICO NHL Hardest Shot event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook with a blast of 103.2 mph Friday.
NHL
NHL All-Star 2023: Day One
Day one of NHL All-Star Weekend is off to a hot start in Sunrise, Florida. Erik Karlsson is back for his seventh All-Star appearance, but this time it's a little different. Karlsson brought his wife and kiddos along to enjoy the weekend (stay tuned for pictures). Oh, and the red carpet was casual dress!
NHL
Worrell, Booth net hat tricks for Panthers during All-Star Alumni Game
Hear from Panthers alumni Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Bryan McCabe, Keith Yandle, and Peter Worrell following the Alumni Game at the IceDen. As part of the "Coral Springs Hockey Festival," alumni from the NHL secured a 15-11 win over alumni from the Florida Panthers. "It was great," said Hall of...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators on the Central Division roster at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., and it's safe to say that his habitual opponents are happy to have him on their team for a change.
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
"Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the middle of the season, you're focusing on the hockey and everything. You don't really think about the contract situation. It's in the hands with your agent, management and [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney]. I'm just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that's pretty much all I've been doing."
NHL
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
NHL
Juuse Saros Scores Goalie Goal to Win at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
Predators Netminder Teams Up With Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck to Win First-Ever Discover NHL Tendy Tandem Challenge. Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and his Winnipeg Jets counterpart Connor Hellebuyck set aside their in-season rivalry on Friday night to capture a win for the Central Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL
Islanders' Nelson has dad skills on display at NHL All-Star Weekend
Forward, father of three, shows he clearly knows how to multitask. Brock Nelson has acheived dad-level expert. The New York Islanders forward and Metropolitan Division All-Star was conducting an interview along the side boards at FLA LIVE Arena during 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend when he was hit up for a common parent request: a drink.
