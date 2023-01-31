To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators on the Central Division roster at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., and it's safe to say that his habitual opponents are happy to have him on their team for a change.

