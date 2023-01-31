Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
MINA token price analysis: MINA token price has glided past resistance.
The MINA token price as per the price action is super bullish on a daily time scale. The MINA token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a 24-hour timeline. The pair of MINA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000353 with a decrease of 2.13% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
VET token price shows a erratic movement.
VET token price is trading below the long-term supply VET of $0.28, as the token continues the bullish rally. The VET token price is from a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of VET/BTC I trading at the price level of 0.0000098 with an increase of...
Comments / 0