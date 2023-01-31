Read full article on original website
James Mangold Reportedly In Talks To Direct ‘Swamp Thing’
James Mangold may be bringing Swamp Thing to the big screen. After the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director cheekily posted an image of the character (drawn by Bernie Wrightson) on his Twitter account late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he is is “early talks” to helm the DC Studios project. The site’s sources claim Mangold is a big fan of the character, created by Wrightson and writer Len Wein in 1971, and approached DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with a few ideas. That said, the “early talks” designation means they are still discussing possible storylines and tone — the use of the term “talks” or “final negotiations” would mean they were ironing out his contract and compensation. As THR notes, the director is already signed to make a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount, so scheduling the two projects could also be a topic of the early discussions.
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
Ant-Man Scott Lang To Publish Autobiography ‘Look Out For The Little Guy’ — No Really!
Although absent on screen throughout Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has been busy milking his Avengers status and prominent place in the Battle of Earth for all it’s worth. Thanks to Ms. Marvel, we know he’s a frequent guest on various podcasts and as glimpsed in trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he constantly promotes his autobiography, Look Out for the Little Guy.
Working For Wallace – Previewing ‘Blade Runner: 2039’ #3 From Titan Comics
“The world of Blade Runner continues to excite and astound in the latest chapter of the ground-breaking series. Luv, the first Replicant Blade Runner, continues her quest to do Niander Wallace’s bidding, but she doesn’t know that she’s now being tailed by the most experienced and dangerous Blade Runner of them all: Ash!”
Francis Manapul Is The Latest All-Star Artist To Cover ‘The Walking Dead’
Skybound revealed the final set (The Walking Dead #58-60) of variant covers by some of the best in the biz. And this time round it’s Francis Manapul (The Flash, Clear) putting his spin on this fan-favourite. And, as before, they all interconnect. So, like Pokemon, you’re gonna want to catch ’em all!
‘Star Wars Visions’ Sets Second Volume For May With Surprising Creators
Star Wars Visions is the recurring Disney+ anthology series utilizing animation greats and setting them loose in the Star Wars galaxy. The first volume was a critical success, so a second volume was inevitable. And according Disney, that second volume will hit the service on, appropriately enough, May 4th. This...
Previewing Wesley Snipes’ Horror Thriller ‘The Exiled’ #1
“WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as “Seven meets Blade Runner.”. The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles “Roach” Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach’s instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.”
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
Review: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #5 Finds An Archnemesis For Our Hero
Since this series launched, Tim Drake has been plagued by a villain that’s been three steps ahead of him. In Tim Drake: Robin #5, he comes face to face with him, and he’s endangering everything Robin holds dear. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Lee Loughridge, and...
Killing Your Love With Science: Reviewing ‘Iron Cat’ TPB
The ‘Iron Cat’ trade paperback showcases once more what an amazing character Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is and why she is one of the best breakout characters of the past few years, now firmly entrenched in the top tiers as a Marvel powerhouse. An energetic, gorgeous, powerful, and fun comic book series that channels all the elements of the previous recent ‘Black Cat’ stories and has a penchant for reminding one of why comic books are such a fantastic medium.
‘Hit Monkey’ Returns!? Hulu Series Renewed For A Second Season
Somehow, Hit-Monkey survived. Deadline reports the animated series has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić, the series, executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, centers on a Japanese snow monkey who teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to kill their way through the Yakuza underworld after his tribe is slaughtered. The second season will shift locales to San Francisco.
Commentary: The ‘Rocky’ Film Series Plays With Its Own Continuity
Continuity is a huge thing in stories. It’s exceptionally important in a television series, which tries to keep a streamlined storyline from episode-to-episode and season-to-season. It’s also important in film sequels, even if there is certainly some leeway. A lot of times sequels are not planned out ahead, so as a follow-up story is developed, some things have to be adjusted or reworked in order to accommodate new material and storylines. Watching all of the Rocky films back to back, this concept becomes apparent.
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 4, Episode 2
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Previewing AWA Upshot’s Teenage Hero Series ‘E-Ratic: Recharged’ Vol.2 #4
“Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.”
Rough Justice, Rough City: Previewing ‘Batman’ #132
Backup: Zdarsky, Miguel Mendonca, Roman Stevens, Cowles. “THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM, PART TWO / THE TOY BOX, PART 2. The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn’t he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake’s hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis’s newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!”
Talking with Dan Panosian About His New Rock Horror ‘Black Tape’ From AWA Upshot
Dan Panosian steps back from the drawing board for his latest series, Black Tape, from AWA Upshot. A Seventies-set rock horror following the terrifying travails of recently widowed rock star widow, Cindy King, who’s grieving while also trying to find her way in a world she isn’t familiar with. I couldn’t help but reach our to Dan and ask him more about this fascinating new series:
Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution’ #1
Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!”
David Nakayama Captures The Magic Of Wandavision In New Variant Cover For ‘Scarlet Witch’ #3
Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for Scarlet Witch #3. Drawn by David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
Skybound Shares A First Look At ‘I Hate This Place’ #6
Today Skybound revealed a first look at I Hate This Place #6, marking the start of a new story arc from writer Kyle Starks (Assassin Nation, The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton), artist Artyom Topilin (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special), colourist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Birthright, Manifest Destiny).
Standing Against The Unforgettable: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #4
‘Star Trek’ continues to take the franchise to strange bold new places, paying respect to what came before while charting its own course into the unknown. All the pieces are coming together as the mission of the Theseus gains new clarity, in an excellent very heavy science fiction perfect episode of Trek that is a gorgeous sight to behold.
