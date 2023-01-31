EUGENE, Ore. – Portland freshman Alaia Rubio Perez pulled out a win at No. 6 singles for the Pilots in a 6-1 loss at Oregon on Saturday afternoon. Rubio Perez knocked off Misaki Kobayashi 7-6, 6-2 to improve to 2-1 this spring and 12-4 overall this year in singles.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO