Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
Flyers All-Star Game Firsts
The distinction of being the Flyers' oldest NHL All-Star first-timer has an asterisk attached to it: At the 1995-96 All-Star Game, 37-year-old center Craig MacTavish was added to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a "Commissioner's Selection" for Mac-T's lone appearance in the event. Here are some other notable "firsts"...
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
Suzuki wins Pitch 'n Puck at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
PLANTATION, Fla. -- Nick Suzuki won the Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club on Wednesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward had the lowest score (-1) in the event, which used a combination of hockey and...
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Canadian women's hockey star shows she's got plenty of tricks in bag. Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. 00:47 •. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills...
Pettersson wins Hardest Shot at 103.2 mph at All-Star Skills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin looked across the interview room inside FLA Live Arena at Elias Pettersson and began to frown. Pettersson, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks, had defeated Ovechkin and three other players in the GEICO NHL Hardest Shot event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook with a blast of 103.2 mph Friday.
'It never gets old': Luongo gets warm reception at NHL All-Star Skills
Former Florida Panthers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo talks about returning to the net for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills. Between the pipes for the first time since retired from the NHL, the former Florida Panthers goaltender received a warm reception during NHL All-Star Skills at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
Laval ready to host 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Place Bell site for skills competition, All-Star Classic, extending league's reach in Quebec. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' affiliate, will host the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell, beginning with the AHL Skills Competition on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS), followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
Canucks to Celebrate Black History Month in February
"The Vancouver Canucks take an enormous amount of pride in trying to make the game of hockey a more diverse, inclusive and safe space," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Black History month gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase and highlight hockey's ability to bring people together, to educate, enlighten and more importantly to inspire our fans to see the good in the game. We look forward to some incredible storytelling this month to raise awareness and support, spark discussion and initiate some important conversations."
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Islanders' Nelson has dad skills on display at NHL All-Star Weekend
Forward, father of three, shows he clearly knows how to multitask. Brock Nelson has acheived dad-level expert. The New York Islanders forward and Metropolitan Division All-Star was conducting an interview along the side boards at FLA LIVE Arena during 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend when he was hit up for a common parent request: a drink.
Hughes Arrives in Florida | ALL-STAR
Get the interviews, content, and more from Day 1 in Florida as Jack Hughes attends the NHL All-Star Weekend. Jack Hughes and the rest of the NHL All-Stars have arrived today ahead of a jam packed weekend of All-Star festivities. But before Hughes did the lap around the media circuit, he met up with Learn to Play participant and All-Star attendee Tanisha to give her a gift and a hug.
