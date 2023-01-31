Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River
A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
Comments / 0