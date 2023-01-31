Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Worst states for dental health vs overall healthcare
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health and overall healthcare, according to personal finance website WalletHub. In a report released Feb. 1, WalletHub identified the states with the best and worst dental health. It analyzed each state and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: dental habits and care and oral health. The website then examined those dimensions using 26 metrics including dentists per capita, share of adult smokers and the presence of a state oral health plan. Read more about the methodology here.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
UC Daily Campus
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas, other GOP attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
New program will teach kids across Connecticut how to swim
(WTNH) – Federal funding will spare families from unexpected tragedy in the water. Kids across Connecticut can now qualify for a free swimming program at YMCAs. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. This program will protect kids from the dangers of water and allow them to get active. The […]
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
beckersdental.com
10 best states for dental health
Wisconsin is the best state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 74.69 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
yankeeinstitute.org
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
aymag.com
The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo
Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
aymag.com
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
CT’s paid leave program denied one-third of claims in the first year
When Heather Rowan gave birth to her son, Theodore, she and her husband were eager to take advantage of a new state program that provides paid time off for parents. Rowan, a social worker from Putnam, says she brought a folder of paid leave materials to the hospital the day she was induced so that she could get their applications in right after Theodore was born.
Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All!
Opinion By: Chris Herb The national debate regarding gas stoves, and federal efforts to potentially ban them, has ignited a national firestorm regarding government overreach and consumer rights. Since this debate surfaced on the national front, political pundits have been pointing fingers and taking aim: from communism to paranoia, to being flat out crazy. No […] The post Regulators Could Indeed Ban Your Gas Stove, and That’s Not All! appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
redriverradio.org
Proposed Bill Would Penalize Arkansas Agencies For Affirmative Action Hiring Practices
PENALIZE STATE AGENCIES?: A bill aimed at blocking affirmative action regarding employment or procurement decisions based on a person’s gender, ethnicity, or race was advanced by the Arkansas Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee this week during the 94th legislative session in Little Rock. Senate Bill 71 would create a law to penalize state employees who use affirmative action in business decisions with a Class A misdemeanor. It would also subject any state agency that uses affirmative action programs to a lawsuit.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Eyewitness News
Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt for thousands in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration announced a proposal on Thursday to cancel overdue medical debt for Connecticut residents who have struggled to pay their bills. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Hartford. He said he based the proposal on a...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Comments / 0