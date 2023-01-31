Read full article on original website
Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks
At last season’s trade deadline, Colin Blackwell came to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs gave up three draft picks for the pair. At the time, Blackwell was considered a “throw-in” as part of the deal to bring in the veteran...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
KESQ
Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick named to AHL All-Star Classic
We'll have desert representation at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! Max McCormick, captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was selected to represent the Pacific Division in the game. McCormick, 30, will take the place of teammate Andrew Poturalski, who is not available to participate. McCormick is tied for the team...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Canucks reassign Aatu Raty
After acquiring him yesterday, the Vancouver Canucks have officially loaned Aatu Raty to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL, where he’ll acclimate himself to the organization. Raty, 20, is one of only 12 players from the 2021 draft class to have played in the NHL, suiting up 12 times...
NHLPA ‘getting closer’ to naming exec director; Marty Walsh reported favorite
The NHLPA said in a statement Thursday that it is “getting closer to completion” of its search for a new
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Thunderbirds in Filip Hallander's return
Forward Alex Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 3-2 home loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 14 saves on 17 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-17-2-3) while forward Corey Andonovski scored the Penguins’ other...
NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
