Read full article on original website
Related
How Cold?! Arctic Front Bringing Dangerously Cold Temps To Minnesota + Wisconsin
It's been a bitterly cold week across the Northland, but Old Man Winter is about to end the week by making conditions even worse as Friday is expected to bring the coldest night of the week. The National Weather Service provided the chilly update Friday as they expect dangerously cold...
Travel Hacks: Minnesota + Wisconsin Travelers Should Leave A Shoe In Their Hotel Room Safe + Get Shower Caps
For many across the Northland, winter means it's time to plan a vacation into warmer weather. If you can make it happen, it really does help make the time between the coldest days of winter and spring go by faster. Kind of how when you're warm for a while when you first get out of the shower.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Once-Popular Baby Names Now At The Risk Of Extinction In Minnesota
As times change, so does the popularity of various baby names, and these names are now in danger of becoming extinct here in Minnesota. If you're looking to name your baby one of the more trendy names right now, you'll want to avoid choosing any of these names-- because they're so unpopular they're about drop off the radar and soon become a thing of the past.
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Minnesota Sports Is Like Living ‘Groundhog Day’
Bill Murray’s famous line (in what I feel is a fantastic movie) is accurate. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, we’re headed for an early spring. Don't remember the scene? Here you go, just for fun. Most...
Minnesota Police Save Puppy Thrown from Stolen Vehicle
This story makes me hate people and love people all in the same breath. Some people did something absolutely terrible to a defenseless animal. But a group of Minnesota police officers did the right thing and were able to help the animal involved. This is how police officers should do...
Bryan Adams + Joan Jett To Play Xcel Energy Center Summer 2023
Two legendary names from 80's rock have teamed up to tour the United States this summer. Bryan Adams has teamed up with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for their 'So Happy It Hurts Tour' - playing 26 cities across the county. Minnesota is included, with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 3.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0