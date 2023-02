Buy Now A city sand truck heads to a slick spot after heavy thundersleet pelted Denton on Monday afternoon. Al Key/For the DRC

The Denton County Transportation Authority has delayed and canceled several of its services due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

DCTA decided to further delay the Tuesday start of bus services in Denton until 1 p.m. from its previous 10 a.m. start due to very hazardous and icy road conditions.