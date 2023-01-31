Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire
BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
WLOS.com
Woman pleads guilty to sneaking fentanyl into jail, giving it to inmates who overdosed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Sylva woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl to two inmates who overdosed in the Jackson County jail. Megan Tate, 28, faces up to 20 years in prison. Investigators said when Tate was arrested in April 2021, she...
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
wnctimes.com
Florida Murder Suspect Arrested After Multi County Pursuit
Rutherford County -- Febuary 3, 2023: The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional. by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Forest City Police Department, and Spindale Police Department during a multi-county vehicle pursuit involving a murder suspect on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On U.S. Highway 64, the...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
Police seek suspect in drive-by shooting in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
wnctimes.com
APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges
Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges after reports he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. MORE HEADLINES. The victim's mother says her...
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Court date in mother bear and cubs mutilations case? Reimbursement on water bills for outage period?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has the man responsible for killing the three bears in Woodfin not been arrested? How has he been able to kill so many other animals and no legal actions taken against him? There is no hunting allowed in Woodfin. Also, what kind of time or penalties is he facing?
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of secretly filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
