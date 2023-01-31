ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire

BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
BOSTIC, NC
WLOS.com

4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
wnctimes.com

Florida Murder Suspect Arrested After Multi County Pursuit

Rutherford County -- Febuary 3, 2023: The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional. by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Forest City Police Department, and Spindale Police Department during a multi-county vehicle pursuit involving a murder suspect on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On U.S. Highway 64, the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges

Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Court date in mother bear and cubs mutilations case? Reimbursement on water bills for outage period?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has the man responsible for killing the three bears in Woodfin not been arrested? How has he been able to kill so many other animals and no legal actions taken against him? There is no hunting allowed in Woodfin. Also, what kind of time or penalties is he facing?
WOODFIN, NC

