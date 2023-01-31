Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
WRDW-TV
Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper. It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college. Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first...
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
wfxg.com
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
WRDW-TV
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
WRDW-TV
American Airlines adjusts service between Augusta and Washington, D.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers. Starting Friday, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in Augusta.
beckersasc.com
Georgia medical office building sells for $3.6M
A family trust has purchased a 8,770-square-foot medical office building in Evans, Ga., according to a Feb. 3 report from ConnectCRE. The property is fully occupied by Anne Arundel Dermatology. The building was sold by PAWS Holdings.
WRDW-TV
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
WRDW-TV
Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a driver in connection with the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle three weeks ago on Olive Road. According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Beware of Facebook hackers from cloned accounts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Social butterflies beware, accepting random Facebook friend requests or requests from cloned accounts can cost you time and money. Scammers know if they can trick you into believing they’re a friend, they can scam you out of money, and the scams work. But how?. The...
WRDW-TV
Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
wgac.com
Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
WRDW-TV
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
