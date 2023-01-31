Read full article on original website
WDEF
Victim of home shooting offers $2,500 reward
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WDEF) — Cherokee County police are searching for an individual that shot into someone’s home. The victim of the crime is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared to social media the information about the...
WYFF4.com
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
WLOS.com
Death after police struggle 'best classified as homicide,' according to medical examiner
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — An autopsy report released Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the death of a Fletcher man who struggled with police and died in 2022 is best classified as a homicide. The results released Friday indicate Christopher...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
WBIR
Fatal shooting in Sevierville, possibility of criminal charges
Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 59-year-old Walter Hall dead on Friday. Officials said no one has been charged.
accesswdun.com
Phone scammers targeting Habersham Co. residents
The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is warning about an ongoing phone scam targeting residents in the area. Scammers are apparently making calls, demanding payment from victims in order to avoid an arrest warrant being served at their place of residence. "Scammers call residents claiming to be from the sheriff’s office...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
wnctimes.com
APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges
Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
