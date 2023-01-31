ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

WDEF

Victim of home shooting offers $2,500 reward

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WDEF) — Cherokee County police are searching for an individual that shot into someone’s home. The victim of the crime is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared to social media the information about the...
ANDREWS, NC
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
accesswdun.com

Phone scammers targeting Habersham Co. residents

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is warning about an ongoing phone scam targeting residents in the area. Scammers are apparently making calls, demanding payment from victims in order to avoid an arrest warrant being served at their place of residence. "Scammers call residents claiming to be from the sheriff’s office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wnctimes.com

Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup

Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wnctimes.com

APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges

Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
ASHEVILLE, NC

