Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to Buckeyes
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk Hunt
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
Ducks remain in offensive funk as Colorado hands them second straight defeat
EUGENE, Ore. — Poor shooting and untimely turnovers did the Ducks in once again. Forty minutes came and went, and the home team failed to put a single three-point shot down, as the visiting Colorado Buffaloes handed them a 63-53 loss. The defeat drops the Ducks (14-8, 5-6) below .500 in Pac-12 play this season with the heart of the schedule still before them.
WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
GoDucks.com
Ulmer, Ducks Welcome Gonzales to 2023 Roster
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer has announced the addition of graduate transfer Gabby Gonzales to the Ducks' 2023 roster. Gonzales spent the previous four years at Ohio State where she had more than 1,200 career kills and helped the Buckeyes reach a regional final in 2022.
Half of Oregon's 10 highest-rated corner prospects reside on 2023 roster
The Ducks may have added just one piece to its prep signing class on Wednesday, but the addition of four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena (Cali.) was enough to move them two spots to No. 8 in 247Sports team rankings. Pleasant acts as the highest-rated corner recruit out west, giving...
KGW
Mixed results for Oregon football on National Signing Day | Locked On Ducks
Reaction to Oregon football's second national signing day in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Plus, a look at Oregon men's basketball's NCAA tournament hopes.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
kezi.com
Non-profit free speech group puts University of Oregon on list of universities that practice censorship
EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is known as one of those places that tries to include as much diversity in its student body, faculty, and beliefs as possible. Students like Kaitlyn Henner see this as something positive. It's why she was caught off guard when a non-profit free speech organization gave her University a poor ranking.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
highway58herald.org
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
247Sports
