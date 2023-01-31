Falling In Reverse drop laptops on Sebastian Bach lookalike in video for Watch the World Burn

Back in October, Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke started a war of words with Sebastian Bach and SiriusXM presenter Eddie Trunk, following the latter's comments over his band's use of laptops during shows.

Radke's band were prevented from performing at Illinois’ WIIL Rock Fest on September 24 after some of their computer hardware went missing.

Trunk criticised the band for their use of backing tracks and dragged Bach into the debate and things escalated quickly .

Now the dust has settled, Radke has chosen his band's lavish, Marvel-style promo for the single Watch The World Burn to have another dig at the former Skid Row vocalist.

The impressive promo was directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen, who has previously worked with the band on their videos for Voices in My Head , Zombified , I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped) , The Drug in Me is Reimagined and Popular Monster .

In the promo, Radke stars as a tormented villain who wreaks havoc on a city, and during the melee, a laptop falls from the sky and knocks a big-haired 80s rocker to the ground.

We await Bach's reaction.

In the meantime, check it out below:

The band hit the road as part of the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach until March 5. They play:



Feb 01: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Feb 02: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Feb 04: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 05: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Feb 07 :Huntsville Von Braun Center Arena, AL

Feb 08: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 10: Johnstown 1st Summit Arena, PA

Feb 11: Greensboro Special Events Center, NC

Feb 13: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Feb 14: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Feb 16: Wichita Hartman Arena KS

Feb 18: Irving Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Feb 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Feb 21: Rio Rancho Events Center, NM

Feb 22: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Feb 24: Missoula Adams Center, MT

Feb 27: Edmonton Convention Centre, AB

Feb 28: Calgary Big Four, AB

Mar 02: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Mar 03: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Mar 05: Seattle Angel of the Winds Arena, WA

They continue at:

Apr 21: Tampa 98 Rock Fest, FL

Apr 22: Orlando WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023, FL

Apr 23: St Augustine Planet Band Camp 2023, FL

Apr 28: Newark Rock the Rock Fest, NJ

Apr 29: Worcester Big Gig, MA

May 04: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

May 06: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 15: Grand Rapids Upheaval Festival, MI

