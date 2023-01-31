Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
The 10 Best Manual Can Openers of 2023
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Manual can openers might be among the kitchen’s most underrated tools. Small and quite basic, these little appliances often go overlooked—but they’re incredibly useful. Whether you’re tossing a can of vegetables into a healthy homemade soup or adding some coconut milk to a sweet dessert, the best manual can openers make opening cans easier, quicker, and safer.
REI Outlet Deals Just Got Even Better—Grab Camping Cookware Essentials for Up to 60% Off
From mugs to cooktops to coolers.
money.com
Calling All Home Cooks! Amazon Kitchen Essentials Are up to 50% off Today!
When preparing food, home cooks know that having the right cookware, gadgets, and appliances can make all the difference. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned pro, Amazon has some amazing essentials that are on sale for up to 50% off today! From a self-sharpening cutlery set and stainless steel cookware collections to chocolate fountains, egg poachers, and vegetable processors, you’ll find the perfect kitchen accessories to help you create your next masterpiece.
AOL Corp
Amazon slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — get up to 50% off, today only
Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might find a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and cleaning up after dinner a lot more fun and they're on sale! For today only, you can get these cute kitchen helpers for up to 50% off at Amazon.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
BHG
The New 2023 Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Have Us Crushing Hard
Whatever your love language is, you can rarely go wrong with coffee. This Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has you covered with their festive 2023 drinkware. Whether you’re looking to treat your partner, besties, or the most important person in your life—yourself—there are stunning cold cups, mugs, water bottles, and more to choose from.
Woman Turns Wood Slab From Lowes Into the Cutest Back of Couch Console Table
They use it as a mini snack station.
AOL Corp
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!
The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
Albany Herald
If You Haven’t Yet Bought the Super-popular ‘Amazon Coat,’ It’s on Sale Today
Everyone and their little sister likely owns the most popular Amazon coat by now. Oh, you know it. It's the hot, ridiculously popular quilted puffer loved by influencers, fashionistas and just about everyone with a pulse, It's the one winter staple just about everyone needs in their closet. With that in mind, all this is probably old hat to you, but just in case you never locked in your purchase and brought one home, now is a great time to go ahead and do so. That's because the already very affordable coat is on sale right now. Yes, right now.
I'm a stylist, and I'm obsessed with this trend for spring 2023
I'm diving into the bright blue and wavy spring design trend, which is taking over homes in the lead up to warmer seasons
Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type
Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Shop 10 cheap TVs for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
If you plan on watching the biggest football game of the year, you’ll want a new screen to catch all the action. Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is coming up on Sunday, February 12, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with one of the best cheap TVs on the market? We found 10 top-rated cheap TVs to shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more ahead of the big game.
Comments / 0