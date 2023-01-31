Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
Unum Group (UNM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UNM earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Motley Fool
Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January
The market is waking up to the value opportunity at this leading healthcare company. A margin recovery story about overcoming supply chain difficulties and growing new product sales supports GE HealthCare's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
US News and World Report
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
US News and World Report
Nestle to Hike Food Prices Further in 2023, CEO Says
(Reuters) - Nestle will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper. The increases will not be as steep as they were in 2022,...
India factory growth slowed to 3-month low in Jan, hiring near pause
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry started the year on a weaker note, expanding at the slowest pace in three months in January as output and sales growth slackened, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
US News and World Report
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
US News and World Report
BoE Set to Lift Rates to 14-Year High, Might Hint at Next Moves
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it might also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end. With Britain's economy...
US News and World Report
Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
Disney Says Nelson Peltz On Board Would “Threaten Strategic Management” At Crucial Time As Proxy Battle Boils
With Nelson Peltz angling for a seat on Disney’s board, the company on Thursday blasted the activist investor, his firm Trian Group, and his son, Matthew Peltz, whom Trian is proposing as a possible alternate candidate. Related Story Disney Proxy Battle: Who Is Nelson Peltz And Why Does He Want To Be Let Into The Magic Kingdom? Related Story Super Bowl Movie Trailer Spots Will Include 'The Flash', 'Fast X', 'Transformers' & 'Ant-Man' Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving 'Force Awakens' In Its Wake “The Disney Board of Directors does not endorse Nelson Peltz (or...
US News and World Report
DoubleLine's Sherman Eyes Opportunities in Real Estate
LONDON (Reuters) - Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy CIO at DoubleLine, sees some "pockets" of opportunity in commercial real estate, including offices, after bond markets rallied this year. Sherman, who helps to manage almost $100 billion in assets, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that U.S. commercial real-estate debt with yields...
Comments / 0