US News and World Report
Marketmind: U.S.-China Crisis?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Traders in Asia can expect a choppy start to the week as they absorb Friday's sell-off on Wall Street following a freakishly strong U.S. jobs report and heightened geopolitical tensions after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Best Brokers for Crypto Trading in 2023
Cryptocurrency trading is flooding the popular media, with millions being made and lost. If you’re interested in dipping your toes into the crypto waters, you’ll need to understand how the process works. The best platforms for cryptocurrency trading include user-friendly websites with educational content. Digital currencies are created...
US News and World Report
Italy Warns Hackers Targeting Known Server Vulnerability
ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers have been targeted by a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Down After Stunning Jobs Growth Raises Fed Questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Americanas Board to Remove Top Executives After Accounting Scandal
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Friday its board had decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over so-called accounting inconsistencies. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
US News and World Report
Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
US News and World Report
Billionaire Musk Likely to 'Double Down' on Tweets After Court Victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the...
US News and World Report
Signs of Market Strength Cheer U.S. Stocks Bulls
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...
US News and World Report
Lula's Latest Attack on Brazil's Central Bank Weighs on Markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A new wave of criticism from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Cabinet against the central bank weighed on financial markets on Friday, which were also reeling from surprisingly strong U.S. employment data. Lula resumed an offensive against the central bank in a Thursday TV...
