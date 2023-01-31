Read full article on original website
Russia's Medvedev Says More U.S. Weapons Supplies Mean 'All of Ukraine Will Burn'
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine. "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Haitians Seen Crushing Into Migration Centers Seeking Passports to U.S
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways. Videos from Haiti's Lalue migration office and an improvised center at a sports...
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Australia's Biggest State Unveils Plan for Cashless Poker Machines
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The leader of Australia's most populous state on Monday unveiled a plan to make all poker machines cashless within five years to fight money laundering and problem gambling, setting up a political battle ahead of a state election next month. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said...
Brazilian Justice Confirms Senator Told Him About Election Conspiracy Meeting With Bolsonaro
LISBON/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes confirmed on Friday that Senator Marcos do Val told him about an election conspiracy meeting he allegedly attended with former President Jair Bolsonaro and former lawmaker Daniel Silveira last year. Do Val revealed on Thursday that Silveira, a close...
UK Treasury Signals No New Money for Defense - Sky News
(Reuters) - The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources. Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would...
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
U.S. Investigates Aborted FedEx Landing in Texas, Two Planes Cleared for Same Runway
(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board are investigating an aborted landing in Austin, Texas, on Saturday morning by a FedEx cargo plane that had been set to land on a runway on which a Southwest Airlines jet was also cleared to depart from, the agencies said.
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
U.S., Allies Say IAEA Report Shows Iran Inconsistent in Meeting Nuclear Obligations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.N. watchdog report shows Iran is being inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations, the United States, Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticized Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the...
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
Wall Street Ends Down After Stunning Jobs Growth Raises Fed Questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
Colombian Military Spots Balloon-Like Object in Its Airspace
(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object similar to a balloon. Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in...
