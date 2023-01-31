ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Haitians Seen Crushing Into Migration Centers Seeking Passports to U.S

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways. Videos from Haiti's Lalue migration office and an improvised center at a sports...
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Australia's Biggest State Unveils Plan for Cashless Poker Machines

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The leader of Australia's most populous state on Monday unveiled a plan to make all poker machines cashless within five years to fight money laundering and problem gambling, setting up a political battle ahead of a state election next month. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said...
UK Treasury Signals No New Money for Defense - Sky News

(Reuters) - The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources. Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would...
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned

(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
Wall Street Ends Down After Stunning Jobs Growth Raises Fed Questions

(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs

(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
Colombian Military Spots Balloon-Like Object in Its Airspace

(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object similar to a balloon. Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in...

