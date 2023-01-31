Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
3 Virginia College Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
US News and World Report
Crowds Decry Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents...
US News and World Report
Small California Town Wonders if Restored Floodplain Prevented Disaster
GRAYSON, Calif. (Reuters) - When devastating floods swept California last month, the community of Grayson - a town of 1,300 people tucked between almond orchards and dairy farms where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge - survived without major damage. In the minds of some townspeople and experts, that...
US News and World Report
Indiana High Court Orders Retrial for Man Charged in Killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
US News and World Report
In Texas, Hunters Shoot Feral Pigs From Helicopters
BRYAN, Texas (Reuters) - On a bitterly cold January morning, a helicopter soars above central Texas farmland. The four passengers hanging outside the aircraft are hunting - going after feral hogs, an invasive species in the southeastern United States. In Bryan, Texas, the company Helibacon charges hunters about $3,000 to...
Comments / 0