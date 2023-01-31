ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…

All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
14850.com

More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons

A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
WETM 18 News

How often is Punxsutawney Phil right?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It’s Ground Hog Day and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which according to legend means another 6 weeks of winter. But how reliable have his predictions been in the past? His predictions compared to the national temperature record for the United States show how many times he accurately predicted the start of […]
NewsChannel 36

New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
98.1 The Hawk

The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings

It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
KISS 104.1

There’s a Monkey Mystery Brewing at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has become the center of a mystery, after two monkeys disappeared, an endangered vulture died, and a clouded leopard went missing for a few hours. I know what you're thinking. "James, what does this have to do with the Binghamton area?" And the answer is absolutely nothing. But you know you can't sit there and look this story in the face without being intrigued.
WETM 18 News

How Wind Chill is Calculated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The wind chill is the effect of the cold wind on people and animals. It is the temperature based on the rate of heat lost from exposed skin which is caused by wind and cold air, to give you kind of an idea of how cold the air actually feels on your […]
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)

It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

