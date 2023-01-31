ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FYI Seeks Volunteers To Help Foster Young Adults

By Jade Aubuchon
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO4Lm_0kXx3tAK00

Local non-profit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is seeking out volunteers for a training session in March.

FYI is scheduled to hold a training session on March 7th at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia for residents interested in supporting Santa Clarita youth who are anticipated to age out of the L.A. foster care system.

FYI volunteers, also known as “allies,” are provided the opportunity to directly impact young adults from 16 to 25 by providing support and guidance towards needed resources, according to FYI officials.

“The number of foster youth here in the SCV continues to grow, and since we don’t turn away any youth who needs our support, that means we have a greater need for additional Allies, who can play such a key role in the lives of these students who are transitioning into adulthood,” said Carolyn Olsen, executive director and co-founder of FYI.

The organization also boasts that many FYI youth achieve life goals as a result of the caring support system created by their volunteers. Many of these young adults have not experienced the support of a traditional support system, according to Olsen.

The Santa Clarita-based non-profit also provides one-on-one guidance and encouragement to complete post-secondary education, as well as provide resources to help overcome past traumas, and gain independence.

“My initial thought when I joined the FYI family was how good it would feel to make a difference in someone’s life. Little did I know at the time how much someone would be making a difference in my life. I already know that this amazing youth that I met a few months ago, will be in my life for as long as she wants – which she says will be ‘forever.’ I’m glad I had the courage to reach out to become a volunteer. The process is painless and the time you spend is around your schedule.” said local resident and FYI ally Debby Verba.

FYI is currently serving 73 foster youth with the majority currently attending College of the Canyons.

“In the six years since FYI was started, we’ve served 144 local youth,” Olsen added.  “And there are many more who are aging out of the foster system without being adopted and who we are ready to support. We’re so grateful for the Allies who are on this journey with us.”

More information about Fostering Youth Independence or those interested in how to support the organization can be found here or email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kXx3tAK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Chimney Fire Damages Building In Santa Clarita

A chimney fire damaged a building in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a chimney fire on the 23000 block of Haskell Vista Lane in Santa Clarita. “There was smoke from the chimney,” said Imy Velderrain, supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Hart District Awarded $240,000 Grant For Teacher Credentialing Program

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday that it had received a $240,000 grant to help current employees who wanted to become teachers. The Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) bestowed the grant on the Hart District to assist classified employees in their pursuit of teaching credentials, according to officials.  The Classified School ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Three Hart District Music Educators Recognized

Earlier this month, three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Winter Conference. The three teachers, Randy Gilpin, Peggi Stoffel and Anthony Bailey, were each recognized by the regional organization for their work with students in our Santa Clarita ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Small Electrical Fire At Valencia High School Prompts Response From Firefighters

A small electrical fire at Valencia High School prompted a response from firefighters Thursday afternoon.  Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a fire at Valencia High School in the 27800 block of Dickason Drive in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  It was an electrical ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Wilk Announced As Vice Chair Of Judiciary Committee

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday he has been asked to serve as the Vice Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and reappointed to Joint Committee on the Arts. Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, was elevated to the Vice Chair position on Feb. 1. The Judiciary Committee has one of the broadest jurisdictions ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Hart District Approves Teacher Salary Increase, Discloses Proposed Compensation

On Wednesday night the William S. Hart School District board approved the negotiated agreement with the teacher’s association for a salary increase and disclosed their proposed compensation increase for employees.  Seated at their regular board meeting, the board members voted to approve Action Item C on their agenda, which was the approval of the new ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.   Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “A male transient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
782
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy