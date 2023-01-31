FYI Seeks Volunteers To Help Foster Young Adults

Local non-profit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is seeking out volunteers for a training session in March.

FYI is scheduled to hold a training session on March 7th at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia for residents interested in supporting Santa Clarita youth who are anticipated to age out of the L.A. foster care system.

FYI volunteers, also known as “allies,” are provided the opportunity to directly impact young adults from 16 to 25 by providing support and guidance towards needed resources, according to FYI officials.

“The number of foster youth here in the SCV continues to grow, and since we don’t turn away any youth who needs our support, that means we have a greater need for additional Allies, who can play such a key role in the lives of these students who are transitioning into adulthood,” said Carolyn Olsen, executive director and co-founder of FYI.

The organization also boasts that many FYI youth achieve life goals as a result of the caring support system created by their volunteers. Many of these young adults have not experienced the support of a traditional support system, according to Olsen.

The Santa Clarita-based non-profit also provides one-on-one guidance and encouragement to complete post-secondary education, as well as provide resources to help overcome past traumas, and gain independence.

“My initial thought when I joined the FYI family was how good it would feel to make a difference in someone’s life. Little did I know at the time how much someone would be making a difference in my life. I already know that this amazing youth that I met a few months ago, will be in my life for as long as she wants – which she says will be ‘forever.’ I’m glad I had the courage to reach out to become a volunteer. The process is painless and the time you spend is around your schedule.” said local resident and FYI ally Debby Verba.

FYI is currently serving 73 foster youth with the majority currently attending College of the Canyons.

“In the six years since FYI was started, we’ve served 144 local youth,” Olsen added. “And there are many more who are aging out of the foster system without being adopted and who we are ready to support. We’re so grateful for the Allies who are on this journey with us.”

More information about Fostering Youth Independence or those interested in how to support the organization can be found here or email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen.

