Read full article on original website
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Joseph L. Ayer, Sr., 79, Rockport
Joseph L. Ayer, Sr., 79, of Rockport, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. Joe was born in Rockport on July 7, 1943, to the late John Edwin and Virgie Marie (Sutton) Ayer. Joe worked for many years at the family business,...
spencercountyonline.com
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, Ireland
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, age 81, of Ireland passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Delli was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 18, 1941, to Fred and Estelle “Fern” (Shuler) Bonifer. She married Ronald Keusch on November 5, 1964, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.
spencercountyonline.com
Cordia D. Vaughn, 71, Rockport
Cordia Diane Vaughn, 71 of Rockport, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023, at home with family. Diane was born in Spencer County on October 21, 1951, to the late Alan and Antionette (Minnette) Weatherholt. Diane had worked at Parker Hannifin in Tell City until her retirement. She enjoyed...
spencercountyonline.com
Marjorie J. Goodwin, 63, Rockport
Marjorie Jean Goodwin, 63, of Rockport, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Margie was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on October 5, 1959, to the late James and Marie (Fulks) Goodwin. She was a member of American Legion Post 254 Ladies’ Auxiliary. She...
spencercountyonline.com
Donald L. Brown, 61, Grandview
Donald L. Brown, 61, of Grandview passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home, with his family alongside him. Don was born in Flint, Michigan on May 5, 1961. He married Wendy Preston on June 11, 2006 in Paintsville, Kentucky. A member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church in...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Economic Development organization “Taking Care of Business”
Newly rebranded Spencer County Economic Development kicked off its fresh course with aplomb Friday, with the organization’s annual luncheon filling the Spencer County Youth and Community Center to capacity. Parking was at a premium as entrepreneurs, officials, business representatives and other local leaders came out to herald the former Lincolnland Economic Development Corp.’s relaunch, with a sharper focus on Spencer County and its people.
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: South Spencer vs Heritage Hills Boys Basketball – 01.28.23
It almost seemed appropriate the South Spencer and Heritage Hills boys basketball teams played their game just a stone’s throw from an amusement park — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Why?. Because both squads experienced a roller coaster ride that would have rivaled The Raven, The Legend...
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: Heritage Hills vs Mater Dei Girls Basketball – 01.30.23
Call it a dress rehearsal. With ‘The Big Show’ — i.e. the Class 3A, Sectional 31 Tournament — less than a week away, the Heritage Hills girls basketball team was able to work out a few last minute snags in their routine against Evansville Mater Dei.
Comments / 0