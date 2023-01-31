Newly rebranded Spencer County Economic Development kicked off its fresh course with aplomb Friday, with the organization’s annual luncheon filling the Spencer County Youth and Community Center to capacity. Parking was at a premium as entrepreneurs, officials, business representatives and other local leaders came out to herald the former Lincolnland Economic Development Corp.’s relaunch, with a sharper focus on Spencer County and its people.

