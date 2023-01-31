Once the Vancouver Canucks were sure that they couldn’t re-sign Bo Horvat they solicited trade offers and took the deal that worked the best for their needs. The Canucks didn’t want Horvat signing elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this summer and not getting anything but cap space in return. The Detroit Red Wings will likely follow that script with Tyler Bertuzzi if they don’t get him signed in the next 30 days.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO