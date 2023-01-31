Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
Yardbarker
Bo Horvat to represent the Pacific Division in an Islanders jersey at NHL All-Star Game
Bo Horvat is still going to the All-Star Game, but as you may have guessed, he won’t be wearing a Vancouver Canucks uniform while he’s there. “[Horvat] will be representing the Pacific Division,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an email. “All club identifiers and intellectual property will reflect his current affiliation with the NY Islanders.”
Yardbarker
Rick Tocchet says Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will become Canucks’ assistant captains
It would appear that when the Canucks return to action on February 6th, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will have a letter on their chest. In a Thursday morning appearance on Halford & Brough on Sportsnet 650, Tocchet talked about the Canucks’ leadership group in the aftermath of the club trading captain Bo Horvat earlier this week.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Aim To Re-Sign Bo Horvat
Islanders Acquire Bo Horvat With All Parties Looking To What is Next. The New York Islanders were the first team to strike prior to the March 3rd Trade Deadline. General manager Lou Lamoriello acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional 2023 first-round NHL Draft Pick.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
NHL
Horvat set for 'weird' NHL All-Star experience after trade to Islanders
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Bo Horvat is embracing what he acknowledged will be a strange experience at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida. After being traded to the New York Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the 27-year-old center will wear an Islanders Reverse Retro jersey for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Then, he'll play for the Pacific Division in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Yardbarker
Several Teams Should Be Interested if the Red Wings Trade Bertuzzi
Once the Vancouver Canucks were sure that they couldn’t re-sign Bo Horvat they solicited trade offers and took the deal that worked the best for their needs. The Canucks didn’t want Horvat signing elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this summer and not getting anything but cap space in return. The Detroit Red Wings will likely follow that script with Tyler Bertuzzi if they don’t get him signed in the next 30 days.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Teams showing interest in Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko
Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on Vancouver Canucks injured goalie Thatcher Demko and how he is generating trade interest. Dhaliwal: “I told you last week teams were calling on Demko. I told you one team to keep an eye on is Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry is their goalie but he’s a UFA and could cost over $6 million.
NHL
Islanders Skills Competition Assignments Announced
Brock Nelson to participate in accuracy shooting, while Ilya Sorokin to participate in Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™. The skills competition assignments have been announced! The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, kicks off on Friday night at 7 p.m. eastern. Brock Nelson will participate in the Honda...
Yardbarker
Horvat Wasn’t Right Move For Boston Bruins Right Now (+)
There’s no denying that the Boston Bruins were interested in Bo Horvat when it was clear that the Vancouver Canucks were going to deal their captain while grappling with an untenable contract and salary cap situation. The 27-year-old center is exactly the kind of long-range answer in the middle...
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 2
* Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns continued their recent strings of success as the Hurricanes captured their seventh straight victory and entered the All-Star break with their second double-digit point streak of the season. * Defensemen accounted for two of five goals as the NHL-leading Bruins bested their division rivals...
