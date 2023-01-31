Rapid Robotics and Universal Robots (UR) simply introduced a brand new partnership. UR, a Danish firm that makes collaborative robots (cobots), will provide Speedy Robotics with collaborative robotic arms in order that it could possibly arrange cobot work cells throughout North America. Because of this Speedy Robotics will be capable to serve extra clients and maintain the short deployment occasions that clients have come to count on, at the same time as Speedy Robotics continues to develop throughout the nation.

