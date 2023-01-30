Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
Tale of the Tape: No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it four straight road wins on Saturday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech. The game is scheduled for a noon tipoff and will be televised on ESPN2. UVA made it four straight wins on the road on...
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
JMU students killed in crash identified
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Schools working to address bullying issues
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools is working to address bullying problems in its school system. In January, school leaders sent out a memo to parents condemning bullying and encouraging them to talk with their children about it and the importance of speaking up. Bullying has been a...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
The university has not released the number, or identities, of the students involved in the crash, but says families have been notified.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
WHSV
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Many people travel to Italy for the hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas alone. Yet what if we told you there was a place in Virginia that delivered a comparable experience, save the pricey flight overseas? Lampo Neapolitan Pizza is about as authentic as it gets, and it’s conveniently located in Charlottesville. This tiny restaurant often has a line out the door, and the reason is that the food is just that good. If you enjoy quality pizza made with the finest local ingredients, you owe it to yourself to visit Lampo.
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
Comments / 0