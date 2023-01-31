Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 devs reveal potential map overhauls to address spawn problems
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed they are considering overhauling maps where you can get separated from your team by an untimely respawn. Playing on defence in Overwatch 2 brings a unique issue with respawns. If you spawn in, and a point is taken right after, the rest of your team will begin spawning elsewhere on the map in a safe place.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature
According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.
Square Enix confirms FFXIV expansion will not be released in 2023
The developers behind FFXIV have confirmed in a financial report that there will be no new 7.0 expansion in 2023. The Final Fantasy series has remained a staple of the gaming world for decades thanks to its cast of loveable characters and gripping storylines. While most are familiar with single-player RPG titles like Final Fantasy 7, the franchise also created the popular MMORPG FFXIV Online.
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced best Gunfight maps already exist
Modern Warfare 2 fans have taken to designing their own maps for the Gunfight mode as demand for the feature grows. When Modern Warfare 2 released back in November 2022, it brought many fan-favorite modes back from the original game. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t include every feature in future installments.
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
Apex Legends Season 16 teasers point at carnival chaos on World’s Edge
Brand new teasers for Apex Legends Season 16 point at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment. Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had....
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players desperate for better Post-Game DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are frustrated with a lack of content in the post-game, with many hoping the Battle Tower or Battle Facility to be added in potential future DLC. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have had a busy first few months of Gen 9. Between battling various Gym...
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
Fortnite fan recreates Modern Warfare 2’s Shipment in first-person and it’s epic
A dedicated Fortnite fan has shared their recreation of the Modern Warfare 2 version of Call of Duty’s infamous Shipment multiplayer map – and it’s an absolutely beautiful thing. Fortnite’s recently leaked first-person mode promises one of the biggest shake-ups Epic’s building battle royale has ever received....
mimi’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more
G2 Gozen Valorant pro Michaela “mimi” Lintrup is considered to be one of the best female pros in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about mimi’s Valorant settings, including her keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more. The Danish FPS esports player was a household...
Simple Precision Airstrike trick makes for easy kills in Warzone 2
Warzone 2’s Precision Airstrike killstreak is one of the most versatile tools in the game and this tip will help players get the most value from each use. High ground is the name of the game in Warzone 2. If a player is stuck on the bottom floor or a building, under an overpass, or hoping to cross an open field and protect themselves while doing so, the Precision Airstrike is an invaluable tool to help them create some space or to make an enemy team reposition.
FaZe Booya’s Warzone 2 MP5 loadout could be perfect for Ashika Island
FaZe Booya was a Resurgence demon in Warzone 2’s predecessor and now he has shared a super fast MP5 loadout just in time for Ashika Island’s arrival in the new era. Booya’s name was at the top of the Resurgence scene throughout most of Warzone. The Nuke Squad member was also partially responsible for popularizing many top-tier loadouts throughout that run.
Sources: Call of Duty League in talks with YouTube over new 3-year exclusivity deal
The Call of Duty League is in talks to bring matches back to YouTube exclusively, with a renewed three-year deal in the works, sources close to the situation have told Dexerto. When the CDL was launched in 2019, it was announced that the competition would stream exclusively on YouTube, following...
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
LoL’s new Auerlion Sol rework gives fan-favorite skin an insanely rare Easter egg
League of Legends players have found an interesting new easter while messing around with the reworked Aurelion Sol on the PBE. Aurelion Sol’s rework recently hit the PBE for League of Legends. The Star Forger is receiving a massive CGU, meaning a core gameplay update, in which Riot is changing out his entire kit. Riot is looking to shift Aurelion Sol into more of a dive mage, whose abilities can infinitely scale as he collects stardust from his enemies.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
Best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon Go: Is Boomburst any good?
Noivern now has access to the new move Boomburst in Pokemon Go, so we’re taking a look at the best moveset it can learn for the Go Battle League. The Kalos region’s Flying/Dragon-type Noibat is the star of the February Community Day in Pokemon Go, which means many people will be evolving their very first Noivern and wondering whether it’s any good.
D&D Beyond announces incoming crash fix following February 2 outages
D&D Beyond is the game’s premier online character creator and campaign management system and it’s undergoing some major crashes only a week after settling OGL 1.2 controversy. Wizards of the Coast temporarily closed the door on the uproar regarding the arrival of a new Open Game License for...
