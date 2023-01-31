Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: Photos
There she is! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought daughter Malti to her first public event on Monday, January 30. The 12-month-old was watching as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The "Jealous" singer, 30, was with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to accept […]
Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut
Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Priyanka Chopra says she and Nick Jonas spent 'every single day' in the NICU with their daughter for 3 months and 'didn't know if she would make it or not'
The star spoke about motherhood, the birth of her daughter, and why she's protective about this stage of her life in an interview with British Vogue.
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool'
Danielle Jonas sat with daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, as they watched their dad accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Jonas Brothers Kevin Jonas was joined by his little girls for a very exciting day in his career. The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday, during which each of the three musicians took time to pay tribute to those closest to them. In his speech, Kevin, 35, shouted out his two daughters,...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl seen in public for first time
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter made her public debut while supporting her father and uncles as they received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.One-year-old Malti Marie sat in her mother’s lap during the ceremony, dressed in a cream tweed jacket and shorts set and a white headband adorned with a large flower.It marks the first time fans have seen Malti’s face since the couple announced her birth via surrogate in January 2022.Nick, 30, and Chopra, 40, have previously posted the rare photograph of Malti on social media, but always kept her face turned away from the camera or...
KTVB
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Jonas Brothers on Walk of Fame star, joke about their kids following in footsteps: 'Who's paying for therapy?'
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas received a star on the Walk of Fame in front of family and fans. When asked by Fox News Digital if their kids would follow in their footsteps, Joe joked, 'Who's paying for therapy?'
6abc
The stars shine on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'
LOS ANGELES -- The stars shine on "Celebrity Jeopardy!". "Celebrity Jeopardy!" host, Mayim Bialik sings the praises of fellow actors who put their smarts to the test. In the championship round of "Celebrity Jeopardy!," semifinal winners Ike Barinholtz, Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt battle for the $1 million grand prize and the title of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion.
