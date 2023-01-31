ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut

Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
People

Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool'

Danielle Jonas sat with daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, as they watched their dad accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Jonas Brothers Kevin Jonas was joined by his little girls for a very exciting day in his career. The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday, during which each of the three musicians took time to pay tribute to those closest to them. In his speech, Kevin, 35, shouted out his two daughters,...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
RadarOnline

Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement

R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
The Independent

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl seen in public for first time

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter made her public debut while supporting her father and uncles as they received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.One-year-old Malti Marie sat in her mother’s lap during the ceremony, dressed in a cream tweed jacket and shorts set and a white headband adorned with a large flower.It marks the first time fans have seen Malti’s face since the couple announced her birth via surrogate in January 2022.Nick, 30, and Chopra, 40, have previously posted the rare photograph of Malti on social media, but always kept her face turned away from the camera or...
6abc

The stars shine on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- The stars shine on "Celebrity Jeopardy!". "Celebrity Jeopardy!" host, Mayim Bialik sings the praises of fellow actors who put their smarts to the test. In the championship round of "Celebrity Jeopardy!," semifinal winners Ike Barinholtz, Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt battle for the $1 million grand prize and the title of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion.

