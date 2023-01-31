ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterborough, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
goldderby.com

Jenny Beavan interview: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ costume designer

“I really, really am completely thrilled that we have been noticed,” remarks Jenny Beavan about her Oscar nomination for the costume design for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” The film, a delightful tale in which a working-class London widow (Leslie Manville) pursues her dream of owning a House of Dior haute couture dress, proved a unique challenge for the costumer, who had to furnish the designer gowns “on a modest budget, in covid, in a city I didn’t know with a crew I never met before, in Hungarian.” As a result, she expresses how she feels “incredibly proud” of the work and is thrilled to share this acknowledgement with her crew. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Hypebae

Stine Goya Delivers an Icy "Freeze" Collection for FW23

Stine Goya, one of the most anticipated names on the roster at the Fall/Winter 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week, wrote a love letter to the winter season for her latest runway presentation titled “Freeze.”. “This season, our love language is ice. Pure celebration of an endless winter,” the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy