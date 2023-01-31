Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
BW-HS announces 2023 Snowball Court
BALDWIN, WI – BW-HS chose their 2023 Snowball court on. Friday, January 27 at their Pep Rally. Queen and King are Kylee Minder and Ethan Fern-Denzer.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
mygateway.news
Cardinal boys win pair of home games, fall to Somerset
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Putting a few wins together is always a good thing and the Spring Valley boys’ basketball team needed to string together a few wins. Last week the team won two games and then lost to a tough team with a very depleted squad on the road, and not to make excuses but it was their third game of the week.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
Bust At Hudson High, Giving “High” School A Whole New Meaning
Just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin border in Hudson, Wisconsin there seems to have been quite a bit of drug activity going on at Hudson High. Several students were allegedly involved and according to fox9.com, the bust by the St Croix County Sheriff's Department netted a fair amount of contraband. A search...
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
drydenwire.com
Fatal House Fire In Grantsburg
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person and a dog were discovered deceased, and another person was taking to the hospital with severe burns, following a house fire in Grantsburg, WI, this morning, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On February 3, 2023 at...
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
mygateway.news
Boys’ hoops lose fourth, but gets back on winning ways over Turtle Lake
SPRING VALLEY, WI – It’s been a few games since the Spring Valley boys’ basketball team had a win, there has been some good play and some not-so-good play by the youthful team in those losses, but it seems like the Cardinals are getting things lined up again to make a good run in their second half of the season.
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
