I like words, and I get a kick out of the modern use of “literally.” Whereas “literally” used to mean “interpret exactly as written”, it is now commonly used in the opposite sense, to add emphasis to a statement that is not exactly true, such as “That hot sauce literally set my mouth on fire!” Another fun one is “virtually”, which can mean “almost all”, as in “virtually everyone agrees” – but now more often means “attending online, not in the flesh”, as in “She’s attending the meeting virtually”. Ironically, the connotation “almost all” still applies to online attendance – just ask anyone who multitasks throughout a virtual meeting.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO