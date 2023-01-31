Once again, Walt Disney World officials and the Cast Member Union UNITE HERE LOCAL 737 are going back to the negotiating table. Earlier this week, it was reported that Union Leaders rejected the wage increase offered by Disney World. Despite the fact that the new contract would keep Disney’s minimum wage increase vastly ahead of the State of Florida’s current rate, and was above the argued baseline hourly pay, the leaders still cried that it was not satisfactory. Individual members of the union–which number around 45,000 part-time and full-time service industry jobs at the Most Magical Place On Earth had the opportunity to make their own decisions on the offer in a vote. The result of that vote was an astounding NO.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO