Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Uniform Announcement

We now know what the uniform matchup will look like between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia, the home team this year, revealed earlier this week that it will be wearing its usual green home jerseys. That means the AFC champion Chiefs will go with their white road ...
Four States Home Page

The cost for Chiefs fans to attend the Super Bowl

KSNF/KODE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States and a bucket list experience for many football fans. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most expensive to attend, pricing many diehard fans out. Bookies.com calculated the lowest average cost to attend Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and […]
Yardbarker

Super Bowl LVII expected to take record bets

Super Bowl LVII could see the most bets for any U.S. sports event. The Feb. 12 contest — between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — is projected to take in more than $1.1 billion in wagers at legal sportsbooks across the U.S., also making it the most bet-on Super Bowl.
