Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
Yardbarker
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers Coach Mark Whipple Heard Rumors Centered Around Him And Kenny Pickett Reuniting For 2023
Way before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season came to a premature end, fans and analysts were speculating on the fate of the much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Canada, who just finished his second season as the OC, was previously the Steelers quarterbacks coach for one year, has come under fire for poor offensive performances.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Yardbarker
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)
Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Future HOF takes the mantle as NFL's oldest active player after Brady retires
On Wednesday, the great Tom Brady called it a career once again. Now that Brady, 45, is retiring for good this time, the NFL has a new oldest active player, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 18-year veteran, who turned 41 in December, is now the league's senior member....
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
Yardbarker
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
Yardbarker
If you think this Eagles team is scary now, just give it 3 more years…
The Philadelphia Eagles always looked poised to make a playoff run this year, but few expected their journey to Super Bowl LVII to look so simple. The scary part is that the fun is only just getting started. If you simply zoom out, this Eagles team is in a position to be dangerous for years to come.
Yardbarker
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Yardbarker
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
