Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is Amazing
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
City Council Short-Circuits Lightfoot Plan for Quick Vote on ComEd Franchise Agreement
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step to the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral forum: Lightfoot's rivals mock her claims that anti-violence plans are working
CHICAGO - Chicago's nine candidates for mayor fielded questions Tuesday night in a forum that at times turned into a raucous, finger-pointing affair. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent a lot of money on ads attacking Congressman Chuy Garcia, and she kept it up at the forum, calling him a disciple of defunding police.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Chicago Police begin new pilot program when executing search warrants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following major changes in its search warrant policy, the Chicago Police Department is launching a new pilot program with additional measures. The program started on Jan. 9 and provides support services after a search warrant is conducted, including repairing damage and trauma-informed counseling services to those who were at the home at the time. In addition, a crisis intervention team officer would present when a search warrant is executed.CPD will collect public comment on the program and it supplements the new search warrant policy set in December. At that time, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown...
Dancing Lori Lightfoot 'would make Nero jealous,' alderman says amid Chicago crime crisis
Chicago City Ald. Raymond Lopez, who ran for mayor briefly in 2022 before endorsing Willie Wilson, spoke out on Fox News about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and crime.
CHICAGO READER
An ex-cop is suing UIC Law School for discrimination
In the summer of 2020, then-Chicago police lieutenant John M. Cannon was attending law school at UIC part time when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. As thousands of people gathered downtown to protest, Cannon and most of the police department worked overtime. Cannon worked as a lieutenant in the 18th District, policing some of the city’s wealthiest areas in the Near North Side: the Gold Coast, the Mag Mile, and parts of Lincoln Park. These were also parts of the city that saw some of the most brazen acts by protesters during the uprising and some of the most violent responses from the Chicago Police Department.
oakpark.com
Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police
A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds gather in Loop to demand justice for Tyre Nichols and protest police violence
CHICAGO - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Chicago on Monday night demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and calling for swift police reforms across the country. "Indict, convict, send those killer cops to jail. The whole damn system is...
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit
HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
cwbchicago.com
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Demonstrators in Chicago, suburbs rally for change and transparency after Tyre Nichols' death
"We saw, on Friday night, one of America's most brutal acts!" said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow Push Coalition.
Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year
CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation. Witnesses immediately called 911. “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
investorsobserver.com
Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois
This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Pilsen residents say skyrocketing property taxes are forcing people from homes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a lot of anger, but no real solutions, for Pilsen residents who came out in force Wednesday night to vent over property tax increases they call a "nightmare."Frustrated Pilsen homeowners crowded into Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St., for a community meeting where they demanded solutions from Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.Residents say tax bills are climbing as much as 46 percent – and are forcing longtime Pilsen residents to leave their homes."It is not the responsibility of a senior citizen who lives in an old house next to a condominium to have to pay the same amount of tax or more," one woman said."When will this insanity end?" a man said."I hear the feeling of injustice," Kaegi said as he addressed the crowd. I think just about everyone here – including yours truly… we don't think the system's fair."Kaegi vowed to push harder on tax exemptions, and said he is working with Springfield lawmakers to help blunt the impact of higher assessments.Residents want a cap on tax increases in the neighborhood.
regionnewssource.org
Lake County Chases Stolen Car To Chicago
A 23-year-old man faces criminal charges after leading police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units. Shortly before 1 PM, on Monday, January 30, 2023, a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer observed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadway in Gary. The officer ran a check of the Illinois license plate, which revealed it had been reported stolen. The officer followed the SUV as it pulled into a gas station and parked at 15th & Broadway.
