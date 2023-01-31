ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Bob Waite introduced me to Ipswich — personally

Recently at Betsy Frost Design, Bob Waite, with his inevitable charm and wit, presented an author talk on his recently published book, Ipswich on My Mind. For the gathered crowd of dedicated home-town friends, community well-wishers, and myself, a very new-comer to Ipswich (having moved here just six weeks ago), Bob’s interesting tidbits on both past and present life thoroughly entertained us all.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Pride to meet Feb. 10

Ipswich Pride meets Friday February 10, 6 p.m., downtown, for potluck supper, Valentine-making, and compliment boxes. Pride community and allies are all welcome. For more information, 978-356-2211.
IPSWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich boxer in Golden Gloves final on Thursday

IPSWICH — Fighting out of the blue corner, he’s a 147-pound welterweight who trains out of the Gloucester Boxing Club. His Golden Gloves boxing record is an unblemished 2-0, with both victories coming by way of unanimous decision. Introducing Ipswich’s own, Wesley Smith!. On Thursday, February 2,...
IPSWICH, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log January 23 to 29, 2023

8:09 a.m. 911 misdial from the Ipswich Electric Department on High Street. 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Bayview Road and Clark Road. 4:44 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Pleasant Street and Brownville Avenue. 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Belle Street. 5:55 p.m. Medical aid to Mill Road. 7:20...
IPSWICH, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Pre-season baseball clinic and sign ups

IPSWICH — TTS Ipswich ReCreation will be hosting a free pre-season baseball/softball clinic on February 13. At the event, attendees can learn about and register for the upcoming indoor five-week skills program. Players should bring a glove and wear sneakers. Players can participate in a one-hour free clinic with...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rotary collects record amount during food drive

During its annual January Food Drive, Ipswich-Rowley Rotary collected 1,368 pounds of much needed food items for the Open Door’s Ipswich community food pantry. That was 300 pounds, or about 30%, above what the club collected in 2022. Pressure on food pantries increased significantly during the pandemic, and that...
IPSWICH, MA

