FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Bob Waite introduced me to Ipswich — personally
Recently at Betsy Frost Design, Bob Waite, with his inevitable charm and wit, presented an author talk on his recently published book, Ipswich on My Mind. For the gathered crowd of dedicated home-town friends, community well-wishers, and myself, a very new-comer to Ipswich (having moved here just six weeks ago), Bob’s interesting tidbits on both past and present life thoroughly entertained us all.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Pride to meet Feb. 10
Ipswich Pride meets Friday February 10, 6 p.m., downtown, for potluck supper, Valentine-making, and compliment boxes. Pride community and allies are all welcome. For more information, 978-356-2211.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Beguiled by dimples, pigtails, and a spunky sparkle in the eyes
And they called it puppy love. I was giving a friend a lift the other day. We had just concluded a school trustee meeting and dinner and were headed back to our hotel. This was Maine in winter after a snowfall, so I wasn’t pressing the pedal to the floor.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich boxer in Golden Gloves final on Thursday
IPSWICH — Fighting out of the blue corner, he’s a 147-pound welterweight who trains out of the Gloucester Boxing Club. His Golden Gloves boxing record is an unblemished 2-0, with both victories coming by way of unanimous decision. Introducing Ipswich’s own, Wesley Smith!. On Thursday, February 2,...
thelocalne.ws
Documentary film “A Reckoning in Boston” to be screened at Ipswich High
IPSWICH — In recognition of Black History Month, a free screening of the documentary film A Reckoning in Boston will be held at the Ipswich High School Dolan Performing Arts Center on February 15. The event is sponsored by The Ascension Memorial Church, Ipswich Human Rights Commission, Ipswich Recreation...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log January 23 to 29, 2023
8:09 a.m. 911 misdial from the Ipswich Electric Department on High Street. 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Bayview Road and Clark Road. 4:44 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Pleasant Street and Brownville Avenue. 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Belle Street. 5:55 p.m. Medical aid to Mill Road. 7:20...
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
thelocalne.ws
Pre-season baseball clinic and sign ups
IPSWICH — TTS Ipswich ReCreation will be hosting a free pre-season baseball/softball clinic on February 13. At the event, attendees can learn about and register for the upcoming indoor five-week skills program. Players should bring a glove and wear sneakers. Players can participate in a one-hour free clinic with...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thelocalne.ws
Rotary collects record amount during food drive
During its annual January Food Drive, Ipswich-Rowley Rotary collected 1,368 pounds of much needed food items for the Open Door’s Ipswich community food pantry. That was 300 pounds, or about 30%, above what the club collected in 2022. Pressure on food pantries increased significantly during the pandemic, and that...
