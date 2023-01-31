Read full article on original website
NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest National Football League quarterback ever, said on Wednesday he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.
NFL Announces Major Change
It is already offseason mode in the NFL, as only two teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl championship. As teams look toward working to better their roster for next season, the NFL made a major announcement on Monday that could help shape the strategy of teams across the league.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Brady retires: Reaction on social media to the NFL quarterback’s announcement
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ESPN’s Twitter feed has a clip of Tom Brady leaving the field after his playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan 16. The clip shows Tom Terrific stopping to embrace his parents before going to the locker room. “Before Tom Brady left the field for the final time, he made […]
Inside the often-chaotic NFL challenge process
Both conference championship games were impacted by the challenge process, which proved to be controversial despite attempts to make it more efficient.
BBC
Super Bowl 57: Two black quarterbacks starting for the first time is 'special', says Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has said next week's Super Bowl will be "special" with two black quarterbacks starting for the first time. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 27, will face Philadelphia Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts, 24, at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on 12 February. Mahomes is a previous winner with the...
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes form unique pairing in Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes realizes his unique pairing with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII could cause some controversy. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller pointed it out on Thursday when asked about the first Super Bowl that will be started by a pair of former Big 12 quarterbacks – Mahomes from Texas Tech and Hurts from Oklahoma.
Chiefs’ ailing QB Patrick Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round...
MSNBC
Like most of the great ones, quarterback Tom Brady refused to go out on top
It appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at long last done with the National Football League. In a Twitter video that ran the gamut from the emotional to the stoic, Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the greatest career in the history of North American team sports. After 23 seasons, 10 Super Bowl appearances (nine of them with the New England Patriots) and an unparalleled seven rings at the game’s most important position, the 45-year-old Brady has decided to hang it up.
NBC Sports
Flag football star Vanita Krouch ‘living the dream’ ahead of NFL Pro Bowl debut as NFC coordinator
When Vanita Krouch got the news that she was named NFC defensive coordinator for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, featuring the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, the U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback admits her jaw nearly hit the ground. And then she realized...
