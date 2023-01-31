ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
OnlyHomers

NFL Announces Major Change

It is already offseason mode in the NFL, as only two teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl championship. As teams look toward working to better their roster for next season, the NFL made a major announcement on Monday that could help shape the strategy of teams across the league.
AL.com

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes form unique pairing in Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes realizes his unique pairing with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII could cause some controversy. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller pointed it out on Thursday when asked about the first Super Bowl that will be started by a pair of former Big 12 quarterbacks – Mahomes from Texas Tech and Hurts from Oklahoma.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MSNBC

Like most of the great ones, quarterback Tom Brady refused to go out on top

It appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at long last done with the National Football League. In a Twitter video that ran the gamut from the emotional to the stoic, Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the greatest career in the history of North American team sports. After 23 seasons, 10 Super Bowl appearances (nine of them with the New England Patriots) and an unparalleled seven rings at the game’s most important position, the 45-year-old Brady has decided to hang it up.
TAMPA, FL

