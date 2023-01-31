Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
KINGSPORT — The Model City is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport (www.servekingsport.com) and answer a short...
Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The family will receive friends on Friday at noon at Colonial Heights UMC Sanctuary located at 631...
Kingsport Times-News
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session for artisans
ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Incoming Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter doesn’t officially start a two-year contract to head the region’s largest school system until July 1. However, he said he has already been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one...
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on February 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200 feet requirement.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. A release from Sullivan County Police Captain Andy Seabolt says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count […]
Kingsport Times-News
Emil Negru
KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana. Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
Kingsport Times-News
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting. Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wvlt.tv
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo offers fun for the whole family
BRISTOL — The first day of the 2023 Farm Expo drew large crowds to celebrate local farming and enjoy the many different activities available. The annual event is sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media and was held at Bristol Motor Speedway.
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
Comments / 0