ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

KINGSPORT — The Model City is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport (www.servekingsport.com) and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Albert L. Byer, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The family will receive friends on Friday at noon at Colonial Heights UMC Sanctuary located at 631...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session for artisans

ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change

The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on February 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200 feet requirement.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews

East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. A release from Sullivan County Police Captain Andy Seabolt says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Emil Negru

KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana. Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in...
KINGSPORT, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director

BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting. Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Farm Expo offers fun for the whole family

BRISTOL — The first day of the 2023 Farm Expo drew large crowds to celebrate local farming and enjoy the many different activities available. The annual event is sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media and was held at Bristol Motor Speedway.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy